Getting flowers for your loved one has been the way of life (and love) for as long as humans go back. No matter what flower it is, they are all beautiful in their way with their defining characteristics. There is an entire history of people getting a specific flower to surprise their beloved.
Some specific flowers have historical significance. One of these would-be sunflowers. They are simply the perfect gift if you try to make your place in one’s heart except for one thing. You cannot pluck them out without losing the beauty they are originally meant to have.
Sunflowers have always had extreme metaphorical importance. There are many ways you can connect them to love. The first way would be them being a flower (obviously). The ones after that would include their connection with the sun.
Sunflower and the Sun
Sunflowers are shaped and colored in a way that they feel deliberately made to be the sun’s doppelgangers. Not only that but when young, these flowers also turn always to face the sun throughout the day. If you are looking to call someone the sun of your life, these flowers are a reasonably good way to go about it.
The sun has always symbolically represented a warm energy source. Our entire world revolves around this massive burning star (quite literally). Plant, animal, human, virtually everything this earth inhabits is dependent on the heat and light that it gives out.
Without the sun, we would have to live in eternal darkness. Heck, we won’t be able to survive at all. So, if you’re trying to give the most important person of your life a reality check about how much they mean to you, sunflowers are your answer.
Sunflowers take that warmth, guiding light, and all essential aspects of the sun and add beauty to it by, well, merely being a flower. Their petals are also known as rays, and so handing your beloved a sunflower as a token of love would mean many things.
The very first meaning in gifting someone this beauty of a flower would essentially be love. Love is all about the small gestures and the little things you do out of it. Even the minutest gift has the power to move worlds within a person if out of love.
The flower represents the sweet summer sun and all the warmth and coziness it brings with it. Everybody loves the way the sun surrounds you in its soft embrace when you’re underneath it. Sunflower is a way of letting your beloved know you acknowledge and appreciate the comfort they bring in your life.
These flowers are also a perfect way of explaining (without saying a word) how your loved ones are a light in your life, how they act as guiding spirits for you, and how easy it would be to lose yourself without them. All in all, it’s one of the best ways to wrap up your entire love letter in one small little token.
Sunflower Necklaces
Having said all that, you still can’t just remove a sunflower from its habitat and expect it to look fresh and as lively. For that, we have sunflower necklaces. Let’s face the facts - giving your loved one asunflower necklace will get all the discussed messages while preserving them as well.
Besides preservation, this is a gift the person you love can always keep close to their heart. So basically, it takes all the downsides of an actual flower and turns into a lovely memoir.
Conclusion
In the end, what matters is the small gesture that you do out of love and all the things this gesture means. So conclusively, there is no better message than the ones a sunflower necklace would give.
(guest article)
