With the incredibly tireless routines that we are used to in today's age, it is only natural that our bodies cannot cope with the fast-paced, hectic schedules and persistent bouts of stress. This leads to deterioration of health, feeling of fatigue, laziness, lethargy, and generalized weakness. The best approach would be to consume a healthy and nutritious diet and have a regular exercise routine and work on your emotional and mental health by giving yourself adequate breaks to rest.
Now, it is not always possible to be able to manage your diet and health. Even then, people still tend to feel tired and unable to continue. A great way to replenish your energy levels and get a good boost of energy for daily activities, CoQ10 is the best energy supplementout there. CoQ10, which stands for coenzyme Q10, is a naturally occurring antioxidant found in the human body and helps improve metabolism and protects from cell damage.
Research has shown that CoQ10 also positively affects many diseases like migraine, heart failure, high blood pressure, disorders of the blood, muscle diseases, dementias, etc. The deficiency of coenzyme Q10 in the body can lead to continuous fatigue, fibromyalgia, weakness, and even seizures. Available sources of this essential nutrient include organ meats, whole grains, fish, nuts, and even eggs.
In people who are elderly, or take cholesterol-lowering agents called statins, or have genetic disorders where cell energy production is impaired, the CoQ10 levels are already low. Hence, they are more in need of this supplement. Considering how many positive and wonderful energy-boosting effects this supplement possesses, it is always a smart idea to make it a part of your regular diet.
How does it work?
CoQ10 comes in its inactive form, ubiquinone, converted by the body into its active form called ubiquinol. The cells in the body consist of an organelle called mitochondria responsible for producing energy for the cells to function upon. Mitochondria use CoQ10 to synthesize the energy-containing chemical, which is known as ATP - adenosine triphosphate. The body's cells use ATP molecules as their primary energy source.
Another function of CoQ10 in the body is to prevent cell damage. Free radicals are produced by the mitochondria as well and these free radicals can cause cell damage. This can lead to excessive damage to tissues and also cause inflammation. This is where CoQ10 steps in and neutralizes these free radicals and protects the body's cells and tissues from sustaining any damage.
CoQ10 supplements are relatively safe to take, but it is always advisable to consult a health practitioner before taking them. Mild side effects of taking CoQ10 include loss of appetite, mild gastrointestinal discomfort, nausea, dizziness, irritability, and sometimes even diarrhea. If the side effects of this supplement are bringing you pain, you should discontinue it. However, these side effects are rarely seen.
People who generally experience weakness and fatigue despite getting adequate sleep and maintaining a balanced diet and exercise regime, taking CoQ10 supplements have marvelous benefits. These supplements will provide a remarkable energy boost and keep you feeling more energetic and active throughout the day.
With its multiple functions, such as increasing the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), preventing oxidative cell damage, and improving many diseases like heart failure, migraine, dementia, etc., the CoQ10 is one of the best supplements to incorporate into your diet. The ideal dose ranged from 50mg to 200mg per day, depending on the patient's age and a few other parameters. The benefits of taking CoQ10 are worth it, and every person who experiences fatigue and generalized weakness should consider taking it.
