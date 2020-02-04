Stable, secure, and plenty of perks; these are the terms you’d associate with Government Jobs in India. The craze for employment in the government sectors is increasing, especially amongst the youth. According to a 2016 survey, 65% of youngsters preferred government jobs over private jobs or starting their own ventures.
In fact, this figure gained 3% to reach 65% in a span of 9 years. And this trend is only going to continue. So, what is it about Sarkari Jobs that attracts jobseekers?
It’s definitely the extra benefits, perks, and the security blanket offered Government/Sarkari Jobs as explained below.
Fixed Working Hours
Unlike private jobs which would require you to take calls and respond to emails late into the night or stay back in the office, working hours for a majority of government jobs are fixed.
There might be an off-chance where you might have to put in an extra shift to complete projects or meet tight deadlines, but you definitely don’t have to think about — or perform your duties — at odd hours.
Highly-paid and Respectable
Some government jobs will feel like you’re being pampered. This is especially true for jobs that will require you to work in another country on behalf of the government.
You’ll be representing the country so first-class treatment is a no-brainer. Government Jobs under the Ministry of External Affairs for example posts individuals in some of the best countries in the world like Switzerland, New York and when you relocate, your personal belongings that can weigh up to 1,400 kilograms can tag along with you, including your vehicle or motorcycle.
Health Benefits
It’s no secret that medical costs have gone through the roof in the last couple of years. But government employees have it easy. It’s one of the perks that covers medical expenses for you or your dependents. This, of course, depends on your designation, role, department, and state, but the expenses are almost fully covered.
Employees in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) can get their medical expenses reimbursed. Moreover, they even have the freedom to avail medical treatments at government hospitals at no cost.
Accommodation
House Rent Allowance is something that is provided in the salary of every government employee. However, the higher the designation you hold, the better the accommodation.
For example, officers in administrative or police services, such as IAS and IPS officers are accommodated in state-run homes, irrespective of their posting location. Such housing facilities come with household help and security guards. Officials representing the Reserve Bank of India also get similar accommodation.
Retirement and Loan Benefits
Retired government employees also draw retirement benefits. If you don’t know already, the government has a National Pension Scheme in place that guarantees income, even after the employees hang up their boots.
Apart from this benefit, a government employee can avail loans that come with interest rates without taking inflation into account. For instance, if you’re working for NTPC and PFC, you can avail an INR 20 lakh home loan or INR 3-6 lakh car loan.
There are plenty of other perks a government employee can draw. Some get free electricity, phone service, and a government-owned vehicle for transportation, while others (especially Central Bank of India and RBI employees) can get scholarships and education loans up to INR 20 lakh for their offsprings at subsidized rates.
(Author Bio: Digvijay Singh Kanwar is a professional content writer and digital marketing expert and he loves to write about finance and tech-based articles. You can contact him on digvijaykanwar96@gmail.com)
