Introduction to Stock Trading
Stock trading is the buying, selling or exchange of shares, which represents possession or claims on businesses, firms and companies' assets and earnings. This also includes a loose network of economic transactions of equity securities that has a monetary price value.
What Stock Entails
A stock, also known as shares or equity, is a type of stake or possession that symbolizes a proportioned ownership of a company or corporation. This means when you buy or invest in a company or business' stock, you're buying a percentage of that company. This gives you a portioned ownership claim on the company.

A company is run and financed through internal corporate profits, private shares investment and bonds. A company may decide to issue stocks to increase the amount of capital received in an IPO (Initial Public Offering), diversify the personal finances of owners, or garner enough finance to afford highly professional executives.
A company is run and financed through internal corporate profits, private shares investment and bonds. A company may decide to issue stocks to increase the amount of capital received in an IPO (Initial Public Offering), diversify the personal finances of owners, or garner enough finance to afford highly professional executives.
Types of Stock
There are two major types of stock which are the common and preferred stock, but there are more.
I.Common Stock
Common stocks are shares or equity of a company that grants you a portioned ownership of the company. For instance, if a company issues 50 shares, one share would be equal to 2% ownership of that company. Common shareholders enjoy the privileges of voting, getting dividend and assets.
II. Preferred Stock
This is the second most traded stock. It is a form of stock that has more benefits and privileges than common stock. It is less risky compared to common stock. Preferred stock traders have a higher claim on a company's assets and earnings than common stock. Preferred shareholders’ dividends are also fixed, higher and assured than that of common stocks.
- III. Industry Stock
Companies are classified according to their respective industry often called sectors. Examples are the agricultural sector, technology sector and many more. Stocks in the same sectors are prone to move together in response to economic events.
Other types of stock include market capitalization, stock derivatives, style stock amongst many others.
There are various ways to amass profits and stock fundamentals in the stock market and that includes understanding the basics of the various types of stock trading. This helps stock traders in the identifying and maximization of a more promising stock over others. Here are a few common types of trading stock amongst others.
- Intra-day Trading
This form of stock trading is exactly as the name implies. The trading of stocks is initiated and closed in the span of a single trading day. This is usually done by squaring off all open positions before the end of trading hours. This type of stock is mainly dominated by veterans who worry more about profit margins and timing of the trade.
- Short-term Trading
This is also a form of stock trading that does not exceed the timeline of a few weeks. It is an extended alternative of Intra-day trading. Stock professionals mostly indulge this type of stock as it involves the use of crucial expertise, mindset, and objectives.
- Market Order
This is the simplest and most common type of stock trading. It is about the selection of stock and offering it to buyers at the current rate. There is no time-limit or crucial expertise needed. It is much more flexible, involves less risk and easily executed. However, it involves the lowest generation of commission fees.
Other types of stock trading include commission trading, Swing Trading, Positional trading, Long-term trading, etc.
•Necessary Steps to Take Before Trading Stocks
There are some necessary steps to take before or while trading stocks. This would help in maximizing your stock potential and profits.
- Set a Stock Trade Budget
- Get a Brokerage account
- Set a Stock Trade Budget
- Learn to use Market Orders
- Lower risk by building positions
- Keep Good Records
- Acquire more Knowledge about certain stocks before trading on it
Things to Consider When Trading Stocks
There are few necessary factors to consider when trading stocks. Examples of some of these are:
~Profit margin
~Stock market indexes
~Risk involved
~Stock market indexes and many others.
The best way to successfully master and maneuver the art of stock trading is by acquiring more knowledge.
