You will find plenty of new discoveries in the beauty and skincare industry. One such recent discovery that has certainly blown the minds of all the beauty gurus is Gua Sha.
Gua Sha is recognized as an old healing method in the Chinese tradition for increasing the blood flow and reducing the toxins from the skin. TheGua Sha tool is simply used for practicing Gua Sha.
This article will help you understand more about the Gua Sha tool, its working, and its usage. So, without any further ado, let’s get into it.
What is a Gua Sha Tool?
The Gua Sha tool is mainly a type of semi-precious stone, such as crystalline, rose quartz, or jade. The manufacturers, then, carve these semi-precious stones into a flat shape with proper firmness.
The Gua Sha tools are available in various shapes such as:
- S-shaped Gua Sha tool
- Wing-shaped or Fin-shaped Gua Sha tool
- Dolphin-shaped Gua Sha tool
- Spoon-shaped Gua Sha tool
Every shape has its own special qualities which can be quite beneficial to users. Hence, depending on your requirements, you can choose any. At the moment, the dolphin-shaped Gua Sha tool is one of the most popular ones and also, quite effective.
How Does a Gua Sha Tool Work?
The term ‘Gua Sha’ is a type of Chinese word that stands for ‘scraping’. However, keep in mind that here, scraping doesn’t stand for exfoliation. Instead, it is used for relieving tension.
To understand this, we need to know how the technique Gua Sha works.
According to Chinese beliefs, there’s a continuous flow of energy (qi or chi) in our body. Now, when this energy is blocked, there’s tension in the muscles, skin, and even joints. Hence, to push and remove the blockage of energy, the Gua Sha tool is used.
Does it sound complicated?
Well, in simpler terms, if you use a Gua Sha tool on the skin, it can help in increasing overall blood circulation. The increased blood circulation improves the flow of oxygen to the skin too. Thus, helping your skin become healthier and shine brighter!
How to Use the Gua Sha Tool?
If you’re using a Gua Sha tool, follow the steps given below:
- Apply oil or water to your face. Massage it well. Don't use the Gua Sha tool on bare skin.
- Get your Gua Sha tool and hold it such that the curved side is in contact with the face.
- Start gliding the Gua Sha tool up and down gently. Start with your neck, then, move towards the jawline, chin, and lastly towards the mouth. Do it at least three to four times for every area.
- To reduce puffiness and redness around the eyes, press the Gua Sha tool flat on the skin.
You may want to make sure that you target any affected or dull areas on your face.
Final Thoughts
The Gua Sha tool is certainly a new discovery but its benefits are endless. From increasing blood circulation to reducing inflammation, this tool is an all-in-one product for your beauty-related problems.
So, consider investing in one as you won’t regret your choice!
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.