Asia Gaming is a leading online casino website with over 14 million users. It is located in Singapore with branches in other countries like Malaysia, Philippines, China, and Thailand. Asia Gaming is owned by the gaming company Perfect World Entertainment Corporation (PCX). It started as an online game portal in Singapore before expanding out into various gaming sites around the world. It has always been focused on providing the best gaming experience to its players.
The partnership of 11ic and Asia Gaming has brought a new dimension to the website. This site offers a great variety of casino games. It also features other gambling games like Raffles, Slot Machines, Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack, Craps, Keno, Slots, Pai Gow, and Video Poker. These games are available at different locations of the world including Hong Kong, Macau, Bangkok, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur. You can play all these games at home, in the office, or anywhere you prefer to.
You can enjoy the free VIP treatment at this site. VIP members have access to a lot of features such as free spins, special promotions, giveaways, and reduced rates on slot machines. There are also chat rooms and forums for the convenience of the site's members. You can communicate with other VIP players through these services. The site also allows you to customize your own personal user name and download music, videos, and wallpaper to enhance your experience.
With the partnership of 11ic and Asia Gaming, the number of games on this site has increased. You will be able to play traditional slot machines and video poker games. There are progressive jackpots on certain games which can reach thousands of dollars. The site offers special prizes for high stake games such as Texas Hold'em, Five Card Stud, and Blackjack.
Online slots is one of the best games to play if you want to win big. The main goal of these sites is to help you improve your skills by providing you with virtual chips to play with. This site also provides you with tips and tricks to help you play the game more effectively. You can get instant picks from the expert players on this site on how to beat the casino's favorite game. You can get your virtual chips reset if you lose on a game.
Online betting is another feature on this website. Through this service, you can place real money bets on virtual casinos or virtual game platforms. You can also create your own account and place bets in the comfort of your own home. You can customize your own betting theme and choose from the many available gambling games. You can bet on one or several games depending on your preferences.
11ic promises you all the features that you would expect from a top quality online casino site. You will get a variety of game modes such as slots, video poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, and many more. This site offers you excellent gaming services and you can have the time of your life playing the games on the World Wide Web. You can also have the chance to earn cash by playing the games. The amount of cash you can earn depends on the game that you chose to play on the site.
About 11ic:
When you talk about the new generation of online casinos and poker rooms, you will easily get a mention of a site called "11ic" (which stands for" Andrews Online Casino"). This is a site which is owned and run by Andrews Hospitality Limited. The owners of this casino site is Mr. Paul Andrews (aka Paul) and his wife, Marina.
The main reason why this site got created was to provide an online gambling experience similar to that of a normal casino without actually having to step out of your living room. With the help of a computer, all you need to do is to log in and play poker against other poker players or with live online opponents over the Internet. But, does it have everything that a real casino does? Yes, it does. All the latest features such as chat rooms, animated graphics, video tutorials, special tournaments, slots, roulette, bingo, just to mention but a few are available on this site.
Another great thing about this site is the fact that all payments are handled and processed securely. All customer information is kept strictly confidential. Also, the staff at this site is friendly and professional. All you need to do is to register on the site, and play poker against other members. You can also create your own profile and try out different settings to find out what works best for you.
About Asian Gaming:
Asia Gaming is a leading software developer located in Korea, developed by the leading gaming research companies in Asia. Asia Gaming is recognized by the leading international video game ratings organizations such as NPD Game Rankings and IDB Game Rankings as one of the worlds leading MMORPG developers and publishers. Asia Gaming is headquartered in Korea with branches in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore. Asia Gaming is home to a multitude of the most popular MMORPGs such as Aion, Define, Linea I and II, and World of Warcraft. Asia Gaming's most recent project, EverQuest: Mists of Pandaria, has received great response from players all over Asia.
Asia Gaming offers a rich gaming experience through its live dealer casino. Asia Gaming provides a live interactive casino to players, giving them a real-time playing experience, fully licensed with all the latest and best casino games and features available. Players can play at the casino through their personal computers or gaming consoles such as X-Box, Play Station, Nintendo Wii, PSP, and PC. As it is a leading MMORPG developer, Asia Gaming provides a high quality, realistic and engaging virtual gaming experience for its players.
Asia Gaming is pioneering into the international video game market with its new MMORPG, EverQuest: Mists of Pandaria. Asia Gaming has already established a strong name within the gaming community as a leading online gaming portal, providing its players a real-time online gaming experience. In a nutshell, Asia Gaming is pioneering and researches the international video gaming market to bring the best to its players around the world. They are leading the way in Asia with their live dealer casinos. For more information on their exciting gaming offerings, please visit Asia Gaming.
(guest post)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.