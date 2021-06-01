If you're a woman then you've probably worried about your butt at some point. You might have asked yourself: is it too small? How do I get rid of cellulite? How do I firm up the skin back there? If you've asked yourself any of these questions, then don't worry. We all have!
Our glutes are so important to us. Not only do they look great in bikinis, jeans, or leggings, but they also support us when we walk, squat, bike, or sit. Just like the rest of our bodies, we should take care of our butts as well.
When the skin on our face is feeling extra dry, looking dull, feeling flaky, what do we do? We put on a face mask! So, why should our butts be left out? They deserve all the love they can get!
Now, I know what some of you guys are thinking: are butt masks really worth the investment? We might spend $50 dollars on 10 face masks, but would we be willing to spend $50 on only 2 butt masks?
I'm not suggesting that all butt masks are this expensive, but I am here to tell youthat butt masks indeed work and are worth every penny.
How Do Butt Masks Work?
Butt masks are very similar to a sheet mask that you would put on your face. The only difference is that you have two sheets, one for each cheek. Butt masks do everything a typical face mask would do. They can brighten, tone, exfoliate, hydrate, purify, detoxify, and tighten the skin. They work to keep the skin back there feeling soft, looking even toned, and healthy.
When you buy a butt mask you remove the two sheets from the package, open them up, and place them on your butt cheeks. Make sure the top part of the mask lines up with the top of your cheek and you're set. You can lie down on your stomach while the butt mask works its magic.
In 10 minutes, you just peel off the mask and rub any leftover product into your skin. Lastly, take a look in the mirror and be in awe. Your butt looks awesome!
Just as you probably wouldn't use a face mask every day, you shouldn't use a butt mask every day. Use it when you need a pick me up, want to have a spa day, or feel that your butt could use some TLC.
3 of the Best Butt Sheet Masks on the Market
1. Aceology
The Cheeky Butt Mask Trio is made up of the Juicy Peach Butt Mask, the I'm Bouncy Butt Mask and the Smooth Operator Butt Mask. Each mask has a different job.
The Juicy Peach Butt Mask is designed to hydrate your skin, stimulate new cell growth, and improve circulation. The I'm Bouncy Butt Mask helps to smooth the skin on your butt and plump it up. The Smooth Operator Butt Mask was created to detoxify the skin on your glutes and gently exfoliate to get rid of buttne, inflammation, and other skin conditions.
This trio is priced at $39 and is so worth the investment!
2. Yes To
The Yes To Tighter + Lifted Bootyful Paper Mask comes with two sheets designed to stimulate, tighten, tone, smooth, and protect your skin. It's made with 95% natural ingredients and can be found at Walmart, Amazon, and most drug stores.
This mask only costs $5 so you have no reason not to purchase a bunch right now!
3. Freeman
The Freeman Cheeky Butt Smoothing + Toning sheet mask comes with two separate sheets that soften, smooth, tone, and firm your cheeks.
This mask comes in the Freeman Beauty Sheet Mask Collection which also includes the Happy Belly Firming + Smoothing Sheet Mask as well as the Perky Bust Boosting + Toning Sheet Mask. This trio will help to take self-care to the next level!
This trio is marked at $12, so be sure to grab it the next time you shop!
Conclusion
If I tried to list all of the best butt sheet masks, this post would be pages and pages long. This short list should give you a starting point to jumpstart your total body self-care routine. Don’t forget that your face isn’t the only body part in need of some extra love. Your butt does a lot for you every single day so you should treat it with love and respect.
