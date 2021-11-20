If you’re looking for an easy way to enjoy CBD or other cannabis products, you might have considered a disposable vape pen. These little devices give you a quick, discreet way to access your cannabis extracts. Each puff of your vape brings relaxation, relief from minor pain, and for many, relief from anxiety.
But are disposable vape pens worth using? That’s what we’re about to find out. Let’s talk about the best – and worst – parts of using a disposable vape.
Are Vape Pens Worth it?
Whether or not a vape pen is worth it will depend on the type of pen. Different devices have their own strengths and weaknesses. For this reason, the most important thing to do is to find a vape pen that’s right for your needs.
Among other things, you want to look for a pen that lasts as long as you need it to. You want to find one that comes in the flavors you enjoy, and fits your budget. But those are just the basics. Now, let’s get into the specifics.
Disposable Vape Pen Pros
So, why would you want to use a disposable vape pen?
To begin with, you don’t have to smoke anything. When cannabis is burned, it releases CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids. But along with those cannabinoids, the flame also releases carcinogens and other dangerous chemicals.
When you vape, you’re not actually burning anything, so you’re not creating these harmful chemicals. Instead, you’re inhaling vaporized cannabinoids, without all the harshness.
Along the same lines, there’s no unpleasant odor. When you smoke, you’re literally producing smoke. It’s stinky, and worse, it lingers on your clothing. Many people find the smell of cannabis unpleasant, and even if you like the smell, you probably don’t want all your clothes smelling all day.
With a vape, you’re experiencing the cannabis flavor without the lingering smell. You can also enjoy a variety of flavors, from blueberry to menthol to cream flavors. You can even switch things up by changing flavors periodically.
Not only that, but vape pens provide unparalleled control. When you smoke, it can be difficult to control the amount you’re actually inhaling. And if you cut yourself off mid-drag, you can end up wasting valuable smoking material.
On the other hand, vape pens are regulated to provide the same rate of flow with each hit. Some are even adjustable, so you can increase or decrease your rate of intake. That’s something you just can’t do when you’re smoking.
Another great thing about vape pens is that they’re discreet. If you’re smoking, anyone who can see – or smell – you knows exactly what you’re doing. And if you’re traveling, you have to find some way to bring along all your herb and accessories.
A vape pen is easy to carry anywhere without drawing attention or taking up a lot of space. And with the ubiquity of nicotine vapes, nobody thinks twice when they see you puffing on a vape in public. Moreover, since there’s no smell, you can literally step out of a room, take a puff, and walk back in, with nobody being the wiser.
Disposable Vape Pen Cons
That said, there are a few things to watch out for with vape pens. For one thing, different vapes have different effects. Vaporized oils tend to be potent, which can be a challenge for people who are used to smoking. And if you want a CBD vape and are concerned about drug testing, you have to make absolutely sure your vape contains no THC.
Another concern is battery life. When your battery is dead, you can’t take a drag! Make sure to invest in a vape pen with a decent battery. This used to mean spending a lot of money on a more expensive pen. Thankfully, the price of batteries has come down in recent years, and most modern vape pens are easy to recharge with your phone charger.
Finally, many people are concerned about the health risks that come with vaping. Since this is a new technology, research is still ongoing. But considering the well-known risks of smoking, it’s safe to say that vaping is a lower-risk alternative.
Final Thoughts
As you can see, there are many benefits to using a disposable vape pen. That said, there are also some downsides. But most of the negatives can be mitigated by choosing the correct pen. So as long as you shop around to find the right choice, you can experience all the benefits without the downsides.
Take the time, do your research, and buy a pen that does what you need within your budget. Then, all you have to do is kick back and enjoy the experience.
