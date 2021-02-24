New Zealand have emerged as serious candidates for the World T20 in India with an exceptional run of form this year in the short-format of the game.
While reigning champions India, England and Australia have long been the favourites to lift the title when the tournament is held in India in October and November this year, the Black Caps are slowly building up momentum in the T20 arena.
India will naturally be the team to beat. Not only is the trophy held, but also India have hosting rights for the rescheduled tournament which was originally due to be staged in Australia in 2020 only for the coronavirus pandemic to force a postponement.
New Zealand, along with South Africa, are the only two major nations not to have featured in a World T20 final. Neither have been past the semi-final stage of the tournament.
But could things be about to change for the Kiwis, who have enjoyed the perfect start to their build up and are Cricket World T20 candidates?
New Zealand have already won both of their T20 international series played this year, with victories over West Indies and Pakistan on home soil. They also started a five-match series with trans-Tasman rivals Australia by winning the opening game.
The Black Caps were 2-0 winners over the touring West Indies side in January, with the third of the scheduled games washed out due to rain. They followed that with a series win against Pakistan, taking the opening two games before losing the finale to finish 2-1 winners.
Against Australia it was the same story. Batting well and excelling with the ball as the Australians were dismissed for 131 in chase of 185.
New Zealand’s squad have come off an impressive Super Smash T20 campaign, none more so than hard-hitting batsman Devon Conway and Desibets.com believe he could be a real handful come the start of the World T20 later in the year.
Conway has now scored half centuries in his last five T20 innings, following an unbeaten 99 not out in the 1st T20 as he ended as man of the match against Australia. That knock followed four successive 50s to end the Super Smash as a champion.
Conway passed the 50 mark in the final four games of the 2021 Super Smash, including the final, to lead Wellington Firebirds to victory in the domestic T20 tournament. It is only due to the fact the Super Smash dips under the radar a little that Conway’s exploits aren’t more widely known.
In T20I’s, Conway now averages 91 batting at number four. He provides that lynchpin at the heart of the Black Caps innings. It could well be, by the time the World T20 starts, he is opening the batting.
It could have been so different for Johannesburg-born Conway, who only moved to New Zealand in 2017. He hasn’t looked back.
Conway made his debut for New Zealand in November last year and has scored three 50s in T20 cricket after being named New Zealand Men's Domestic Player of the Year. He looks destined to be a start of the World T20.
With the likes of Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, James Neesham, Tim Southee and Trent Boult in the line-up, Conway and New Zealand could be the dark horses of the 2021 World T20 in India.
(guest article)
