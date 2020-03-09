Technology has enabled us to reach heights like never before. Humanity is becoming more advanced with each second passed, thanks to the massive funding and research in improving our technology. The next step towards using the full potential of our technology would be to inhabit another planet, but scientists believe that we are still a long way from achieving that milestone.
Since we can still dream about travelling in space, going to hyper-speed, and inhabiting other planets in our galaxy, we decided to focus on some areas where technology has proven to be a massive contributor and made things that were once considered impossible a reality. Here are some areas that have found a way to use the full potential of the technology that we have today.
Digital Marketing
Digital marketing has revolutionized the way we look at advertising. It provided a new way of presenting your business or product to the world. Digital marketing relies on various online platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and even browsers like Google. Digital marketing agencies specialize in placing ads on these sites and making your business far more reachable. The most popular way of online advertising is on social media. Due to the millions of people who are logging in to their profiles, Facebook and Instagram have become the perfect marketplace. Thanks to their cookie policies, it’s very easy to target your desired audience and place ads on their news feed.
Many people are choosing digital marketing over traditional marketing due to its advantages when it comes to being cost-effective, having a wider reach, and targeting your audience with ease. Digital marketing specialists also require education and skills, unlike traditional salespeople who can do their job without any qualification.
Casino Sites like Wildz Casino
Online casinos wouldn’t be able to function if today’s technology wasn’t as advanced as it is. These sites rely on the use of AI to control their security and enforce fair play. Many real money gambling websites like Wildz Casino use the latest SSL-encryption to make sure that their sites are completely safe. SSL-encryptions turn the data from each visitor into an unbreakable code.
On the other side, they make sure that each player has an equal chance of winning by using Random Number Generators. These Generators control the outcome of every game and make it random.
eCommerce Sites
eCommerce sites have become extremely popular, especially with the younger generations. These sites offer thousands of products and online services. The services are instant, while the products that you purchase are shipped to your front door. The eCommerce business has taken the full advantage of taking orders online and using various electronic payment methods. These 2 technologies have improved greatly once this industry started flourishing.
Football
Football may be one of the things that you didn’t expect to see on this list, but trust us when we say this – technology now plays a massive role in it. Each player is equipped with a chip in their boots to track their movement, number of passes, area covered, etc. Goalposts also have sensors that will detect if a ball crosses the line or not.
Most recently, they introduced VAR or Video Assistant Referee. By using VAR, referees can replay videos to make a correct decision on a certain situation (whether a penalty should be given, possible red card tackles, etc.). Although this technology is not very well accepted by fans and certain teams, it’s still in the phase of improving and can be a great asset in the future and help in the battle against corruption and match-fixing.
(guest post)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.