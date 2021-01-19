With many of us still in Lockdown unless front-line workers it’s safe to say that 2020 turned out to be a year unlike any other and as the threat of Covid19 and its variants continues there are many of us that are spending most of the day at home.
Social distancing and all that entails can bring on bouts of boredom and frustration, luckily we do have the internet which is our virtual gateway to the world in general and making the best use of it to suit your own, personal needs makes a great deal of sense, especially in these stressful times.
A great many of us are remote working and it is easy to forget that we need regular breaks but with a click of a finger you can easily source a great movie, some music or games like online bingo.
Some Interesting Facts
It might surprise some people how popular online bingo has become of the last few years, perhaps it's the fact that the game is so simple to play that it’s easy to have a game or two at any time, but more likely it’s the fact that online bingo is as social as it’s bricks and mortar counterpart.
Once. bingo used to be associated with the older woman meeting with her friends for a few games and to catch up with all the latest news and gossip, today you can visit SwankyBingo.com where you can meet with family and friends whilst enjoying one of the many variants of bingo on offer. Each bingo room has a live chat feature which means that it is also possible to make new friends and with the great bonus and promotional offers available you can purchase a great many bingo tickets without spending a penny of your own money.
Popular with all ages, it’s no wonder that online bingo is one of the most played games today with over 3 million Britons playing the games in bingo halls (pre lockdown) and more that 100 million playing love and online bingo around the world.
Other Interesting Facts
- Although Bingo is considered a fun pastime for many people today in 19th century Germany bingo was also used as an educational tool helping children to learn their times tables, teach them history and remember animal names.
- It’s widely considered that the first game of bingo began in Italy - as an evolution of their traditional lottery game ‘iL Gioco del Lotto d’italia’ back in the 1500’s.
- From Italy the game moved to France where its name became ‘Le Lotto’.
- Jumping to the 1920’s after the game traveled through Europe the game moved to North America where its name was changed to ‘Beano’ and players used to shout this out loud when they found all numbers in a row.
- It was Edwin Lowe who then lived in New York who, after watching the game being played, set out to make his own version of the game and it is said when one of his friends playing the game was so excited when he won he cried out ‘Bingo’ instead of ‘Beano’ and that, as they say, is history!
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.