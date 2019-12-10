Casino gaming is a multibillion-dollar industry worldwide. This industry is in constant change. Back in the 1990s, some of the traditional brick-and-mortar casinos adopted Internet technology. Nowadays, online casinos have a larger clientele. To be competitive in this business, casino owners must be open to tech innovations. This is how the online casino concept won many more adepts than the traditional casino hall! But the casino gaming is in constant evolution. Gamers are constantly demanding new and more exciting gaming experiences.
To be one step ahead of their competitors, some online casinos likegclub-casino.com have started incorporating modern gaming technologies. This is a smart move. We have seen this process since the 1990s when the first online casinos appeared. The online casinos that have adopted technological innovations have survived. Now, most of them are thriving and prosperous businesses. Others simply failed and perished.
This business strategy of evolving along technology has resulted in the evolution from online to mobile gaming. Newer trends like live gaming appeared later. In this way, evolving casinos have managed to retain and even increase their clientele. Traditional brick-and-mortar casinos still exist. They rely on a loyal clientele that loves the atmosphere of a gambling center. You know, flashing lights of slot games, numerous roulettes, and well-dressed dealers at blackjack tables.
But computer technology is advancing at gigantic steps. Every month there are innovations in both software and hardware. Online casino owners must be very watchful of all these developments. Some of these advances can represent new business opportunities in the gaming industry. Some, not all these technological advances are useful for an online casino. Hence, the challenge is identifying the most promising technology. Then, money must be invested. If the selection was correct, a new trend in casino gaming will begin.
Augmented Reality Technology Has Big Potential for This Industry
Augmented reality has been singled out as a potentially disruptive technology for the casino gaming industry. Much discussion has taken place on the possibilities to improve the game offerings of operating online casinos through augmented reality. Among investors, some questions remain though. Is augmented reality the next big development for online casinos? Or is it just another tech buzzword that will not have a major impact in the future?
To try to answer these questions, let us take a detailed look at this technology. Augmented reality takes your current real environment and adds some virtual elements to it. What does this mean for casino games? Well, augmented reality can enhance current gaming experiences by adding overlays and virtual reality (VR) elements. The result would be an extremely engaging experience.
Try to imagine the experience. If you choose to play blackjack, for example, you can sit at a table opposing other human players. But that would be an accurate recreation of the environment of a real-life casino. Sounds, lights, and even the dealer would be extremely realistic. You could turn around and have a 360° view of the entire casino room! You could see other tables and walk around. You could choose to try a new game out too. You would be immersed in the environment of a virtual casino. No other technology has the potential to do this in terms of realism.
If It Is so Promising, Why Has Not Augmented Reality Been Adopted Yet?
Well, there are some hindrances to the adoption of this technology for casino gaming. It will take several years before we can see the first signs of the massive adoption of augmented reality. Some standing challenges are:
- The required hardware for the player is not consumer electronics. The special headset and accessories that a user needs to experience augmented reality are not widely available yet. And they are expensive. With a limited number of potential users, casino owners will not invest in the development of an augmented reality platform;
- The specialized software needed to create augmented reality platforms is, for the most part, in an experimental stage;
- There is uncertainty among investors about the prospects of augmented reality for casino gaming. Nobody knows for sure whether augmented reality casinos would attract a massive clientele.
Hence, we will have to wait some years before we can give a definitive forecast about the use of this technology. While there is much enthusiasm among casino owners and players alike, the technological challenges are big. Time will tell. Maybe the casino industry will finally adopt this technology in the future.
(sponsored post)
