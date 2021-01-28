Cricket Australia have worked to try and launch an investigation after some players have stated that they were subjected to various forms of racial abuse by the fans. The Indian team have launched an official complaint and the Cricket Australia team have apologised. They wanted to find out who abused the players and what exactly happened. The Indian team’s players, Jasprit Bumrah and the famous Mohammed Siraj have both stated that they heard some racial slurs while they were fielding the game.
Cricket Australia have launched the investigation in conjunction with the New South Wales police. They have promised to put every effort in to try and ensure that the strongest measures possible are taken against those who are guilty. It is very regrettable that an excellent test match has been tarnished as the result of a few spectators. The hosts have done everything they can to tell the Indian team that this type of behaviour will not stand and that even more action is going to be taken. Cricket is a very popular sport in both India and Australia, not to mention that it also has a worldwide presence. When you go onto a casino UK, you will soon see that there are a huge amount of games with that very theme and this just goes to show how far it has come over the years.
Unacceptable Behaviour
New South Wales who operate the stadium have stated that they are now looking into as much footage as they can to try and find out who started it because this behaviour is not acceptable and as much needs to be done as possible to try and make sure that incidents like this do not happen again. India’s captain who is Virat Kohli has stated that he was fined half of his total match fee as he responded to the crowd at Sydney by giving his middle finger. He returned after the first test so that he could go to the birth of his child and he has stated that the abuse is not acceptable at all. He has said that it is a sad reality that things like this still happen and that it is the peak of rowdy behaviour. It’s sad to see it happen on the field as well. The incident has to be looked at with a matter of urgency.
It’s Really Sad to See Things like this Still Happen
Australia’s coach Justin Langer has joined the team in condemning those who were responsible. He has said that it is both upsetting and disappointing. He has stated that one of his greatest pet hates is to see sporting abuse. He said he hates it as a player and now he hates it as a coach. Hopefully the issue is sorted soon and those who shouted the abuse are brought to justice in the shortest possible time. For now, who knows what the future holds, but at the end of the day, issues like this should not be happening.
