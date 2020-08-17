Despite the advancement of technology, in various aspects of business, one thing that remains widely popular even today is paper business cards. This is mainly due to force of habit, since professionals are used to giving and receiving paper business cards as part of their networking and relationship building efforts.
However, we live in the digital era. Having a messy drawer full of business cards is no longer the only option- we can save time, effort, paper and money by digitising our business cards! Today we can scan and digitise our business cards easily, using an app on our phones. After India banned many Chinese apps recently, including the card scanner app “CamScanner”, we researched the best business card scanner alternatives in the market and have come to a conclusion.
In the past month many users have deleted CamScanner from their phones and are looking for thebest CamScanner alternatives. Here is our top pick:
We are talking about Covve Scan, the world’s most accurate AI-powered business card scanner. But why do we recommend this and not others?
Here are a few of the reasons why Covve Scan is our top recommendation:
- With Covve Scan you can easily take photos of a business card and it immediately recognises all the details
- It saves all the contact details on your phone
- You can add tags, notes and location for each card and contact
- Covve Scan has a simple interface
- You can share your contacts via WhatsApp, email and text
- Exporting to Excel? Don't worry it can be done at the tap of a button
- You can use Covve Scan as a standalone app, or combine it with any CRM app like “Covve” a smart contacts app that enhances the features of your scanner if used together
- Covve Scan can read more than 30 languages!
- It is secure and respects your privacy
- It’s the most accurate business card scanner on the market - Supported by AI so it is very accurate. Most similar applications are not AI powered
- Using Covve helps save paper, as well as time and effort
So, how do you start using this great business card scanner?
Easy! You simply search and download “Business Card Scanner by Covve” on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You can even do 10 business card scans for free once you download the app. You can also find more information and links to download the app on the Covve official website https://covve.com/cardscanner/.
It is high time we took our business cards to the next level. We hope this article has helped you do that.
(guest article)
