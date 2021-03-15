Sports betting has become increasingly popular in countries from all over the planet. The rise of the Internet has affected the sudden growth of online betting sites in India as the whole industry has reached new heights at the start of 2021. As you might know, cricket comes right at the top of the list of preferences when it comes to Indian sports fans.
Reasonably enough, the most popular sports betting operators in India are expected to deliver the widest array of markets for cricket. India are global heavyweights in this sport. They picked up a sensational victory over England en route to the WTC final in late February. Nevertheless, this does not mean that other sports do not exist for the Indians. They like to place wagers on football, English Premier League namely. They have recently started to gain interest even for American professional leagues, NBA in particular.
If you are in India and looking to get your sports wagering career off to a bright start, we’d recommend the following three betting sites in India:
10Cric
10Cric take the top spot for a reason. To be fair, you should not look beyond this operator to get the best cricket offer. 10Cric provide by far the widest range of cricket betting markets. It is a local sportsbook, only accepting Indian residents. As such, they best understand the needs of domestic punters and act accordingly. Of course, 10Cric also provide the lines and the odds for all significant sporting events that take place all around the planet.
1xBet
1xBet are slowly becoming an industry giant. There is so much to like about them. First of all, their array of markets and sports covered can hardly be beaten by any other sports betting operator on the planet. Yes, you heard right. 1xBet cover every single sport and event you can even think of. They are fantastic with both pre-game and in-play selections, providing an exquisite array of options. They may not offer better cricket markets than 10Cric, but they certainly have a much better overall offer for the bettors. This is quite reasonable if we know that they are present in numerous countries from all over the world.
BetWinner
BetWinner have only recently entered the Indian market, but they have done so in style. Their owners clearly know to recognize the players’ needs. BetWinner stand out by providing a fantastic portfolio of convenient banking methods (both for deposits and withdrawals) for Indian players. They cover all significant events, including cricket, rugby, and European football (e.g. English Premier League), while providing super player-friendly odds along the way. Speaking of BetWinner, we can't skip mentioning their outstanding live betting service. If you are looking for a long-term profit, you simply have to possess an account at BetWinner because you’ll hardly find better odds for the vast majority of events elsewhere.
(guest article)
(0) comments
