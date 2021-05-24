Are you looking for a phone in the budget price segment? Luckily, with the smartphone industry taking massive strides, buying a best phone under 15000 is no longer challenging.
Moreover, the under 15000 price point is crucial to the Indian smartphone industry since most smartphone users reside here. The year 2020 saw the launch of many smartphones with value-for-money offerings from Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung, and many more brands.
In order to simplify your hunt for the best mobile brands in the budget segment, we have put together some 4GB RAM mobile in the list of the 9 best phones in India:
1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is grabbing all eyeballs after the successful launch of the Redmi Note 9 pro in 2020 by Xiaomi, a leader in the smartphone market. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and is packed with a long-lasting 5020 mAH battery life. At the heart of these features, is an unbeatable 64MP Quad Camera that combines a powerful 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a dedicated 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor for a pro-photography experience.
2. Real Me 7
This phone is making waves since its launch in Nov 2020, and rightfully so. It is armed with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, a significant upgrade over the Helio G90T in Realme 6. Packed with a Sony 64 MP quad camera with dynamic range and exposure, be assured of richer and sharper images than ever before. Its 5000 mAh battery packs quite a punch, lasting up to 1.5 days, even with heavy usage. It charges back up in no time, thanks to the 30 W Dart Charge rapid charging technology.
3. Vivo Y20
The dual-SIM Vivo Y19 runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 and sports a 6.53-inch full-HD display. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. The phone also comes preloaded with an Ultra Game Mode to enhance the gaming experience. The 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine Flash charging ensures uninterrupted usage of the phone. The other captivating features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Wake Technology and the AI-enabled Triple Macro Camera.
4. Oppo F15
Oppo has kicked off the new year with the launch of the Oppo F15 — its successor to the Oppo F11. With a one-handed grip, the phone is sleek, lightweight and designed for efficiency. The AI-enabled quad Camera feature uses combination technology and shake-free filming to deliver high quality images, especially in low light conditions.
5. Samsung Galaxy M21
The biggest highlight in this phone is the 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED display and 6,000mAh battery life that is the best in the segment. Powering the smartphone is an Exynos 9611 SoC that can deliver decent performance. The Galaxy M21 sports a triple camera setup, with the highlight being the 48-megapixel primary camera.
6. Redmi Note 10
The Redmi Note 10, touted as the ‘New Champion’ by Xiaomi, is the latest launch in its budget segment and comes with a lot of features at an unbelievably low price. The contemporary design and super AMOLED screen combined with the 64 MP Quad camera, 6GB RAM, 5000 MAH battery make it a good buy in the budget segment.
7. Oppo A31
Oppo A31 is a smart choice for people looking for high RAM and storage along with a powerful processor. The phone features 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage which is further expandable up to 256 GB and runs on the Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor. The phone enables you to multitask and handles graphic-intensive games well.
- Poco M3
The POCO M3 has a 6.53 inch full-HD display with a dewdrop notch at the top. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and gets 6GB of RAM. It packs in a 6000 mAH battery which makes it a good choice in the under 15000 segments.
- Motorola Moto G9
Featuring a 6.5-inch HD display, this is one of the rare phones that still have a dedicated Google Assistant button. Powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage, 5000 mAh battery, 48 + 2 + 2 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera, it is worth every penny.
Buy mobiles under Rs.15,000 with Bajaj Finserv
To summarize, it is pertinent to identify the purpose, budget and features of the phone that are non-negotiable to you.
The Bajaj EMI store can aid your buying decision by allowing you to filter on specifications and compare key features of various mobile brands in India. Here you can shop for your favourite products right away in easy EMIs at over 100,000 partner stores spread in 1,900+ cities across India.
When you use your Bajaj Finserv EMI card at checkout, the buying cost of the phone gets divided into easy EMI instalments that get spread over a flexible tenor of up to 24 months. One can easily finance their purchase through No Cost EMIs with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. No hidden costs and easy loan processing are what makes this scheme stand out.
