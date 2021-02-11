Tests have been an integral part of all our childhoods. It has given us sleepless nights, funless days and hours of looking at an open book, thinking about everything but what we are supposed to study. Our day-to-day life would completely change once exams came close (especially, the career-defining ones). There would be limited or none playing/going out with friends, touching the TV remote would be equal to a crime and sometimes, our lunches and dinners would be spent with our study books.
We have all come to know our true friends in an examination hall. No true friend wouldn’t help you in an test. The day before the results would be the only time when we acknowledged a higher power in the universe. And different kinds of students would have different reactions to their test results. The ones who hardly study would celebrate their pass marks more than a topper.
In a way, exams define our childhoods and the lives we live later on. Most colleges a student is interested in, require writing an entrance exam. And there are different exams for different colleges and different streams. Engineering has IIT-JEE, Medical has NEET while civil services have UPSC. These exams require rigorous preparation and only the best do well.
If you’re at that stage where the big question “What career do I pick?” has popped in your mind, then, this article is for you. Go through this curated list of tests and their streams to know which test you’re supposed to write to become what you’re meant to be.
Best Tests for Groups
1. IIT-JEE
The Joint Entrance Examination, conducted by IIT, is the leading entrance examination for aspiring engineers in India. This test is used to select students for the many IITs (Indian Institute of Technology), NITs (National Institute of Technology) and other prominent institutes in India. And when it comes to engineering, every parent desires an IIT seat for his/her child.
This test is conducted in two phases- JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Only those candidates who qualified in JEE Main, can sit for the JEE Advanced test. This test is used to filter out candidates for seats in IITs, IISc and ISM (Dhanbad).
For: Bachelor’s in Technology, Engineering, Architecture
Medium: Offline as well as online.
2. BITSAT
BITSAT (Birla Institute of Science & Technology Admission Test), is an entrance test for admission in engineering and science programs in various branches of BITS. BITS is widely considered the next best thing to IIT, when it comes to engineering.
For: Bachelor’s & Master’s in Technology, Engineering, Science
Medium: Offline as well as Online.
3. GATE
Short for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE is yet another examination for engineering students. Except, this examination for those students who have completed their under-graduate degree in engineering and wish to enroll for a master’s program.
If you are planning for higher studies after Bachelor’s in Technology, this test should be on your mind. And even if you’re looking for jobs, certain Indian public sector companies ask for GATE scores from applicants.
For: Master’s in Technology, Engineering, Architecture
Medium: Online.
4. NEET
The National Eligbility cum Entrance Test (NEET), formerly known as All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is a countrywide entrance test for undergraduate medical, dental and other equivalent courses.
It is also the entrance test for All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), which earlier had separate entrance tests.
For: MBBS and BDS
Medium: Offline.
5. CAT
Though, there are various entrance exams for Bachelor’s in Business Administration (BBA) in India, separate for different institutions, there is a single admission test for Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) and that is CAT.
CAT stands for Common Admission Test (CAT) and is organized by IIM for their postgraduate management programmes. Even IIT and IISc use CAT scores to select candidates for their management courses.
For: MBA and PGDM
Medium: Online.
6. Civil Services Examination
Conducted by UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) for recruitment to Government services like IAS, IPS & IFS, Civil Services Examination (CSE) is largely believed to be the toughest competitive exam in India. You might have come across numerous stories of people attempting this exam for years, which tells you how difficult this exam is.
This test is conducted in three phases- preliminary exam consisting of two papers, main exam consisting of nine papers and an interview at the end. As you can see, this exam is as rigorous as it can get.
For: Civil Services like IAS, IPS & IFS
Medium: Offline.
7. NDA entrance test
NDA is the premier entrance test for recruitment to National Defence Academy (NDA) services like Army, Navy and Air Force. This exam is conducted twice a year by UPSC and in two stages- first, the written exam and then, the SSB interview.
Only those who get minimum qualifying marks in the written exam are called for the SSB interview.
For: Defence Services like Army, Navy & Air Force
Medium: Offline.
8. NID DAT
For students who wish to enroll in Design programmes, NID DAT (Design Aptitude Test) by National Institute of Design, is the test to write. Candidates need to clear two separate tests conducted by NID to be eligible for admission in Design programmes offered at various NID campuses. This competitive exam is organized once a year.
For: Bachelor’s & Master’s in Design
Medium: Offline.
9. CLAT
Most future lawyers of the country write CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) to gain admission in prominent law schools of India like NLU. The test is meant for those applying to BA LL.B & LL. M courses offered by various law schools.
CLAT scores are also required by certain public sector Indian companies for recruitment of legal positions.
For: BA LL.B & LL.M
Medium: Offline
So, these are few of the most prominent tests in India for groups. There are other important tests as well for different courses, not mentioned here. All of the above tests have a few things in common- they are highly competitive and require intensive preparation. But as you can clearly tell now, the reward at the end is totally worth all the hard work and study hours you put in.
(guest article)
