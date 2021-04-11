IELTS exams are generally considered challenging. The upcoming exam is not going to be an exception, and IELTS aspirants should prepare accordingly.
Irrespective of whether you are a brilliant student or an average student, the anxiety and curiosity about the IELTS exam remains the same. The main reason behind this anxiety is the lack of the right guidance. In the end, students get nervous and end up scoring a low band.
Many times, students don't get the right resources to prepare. Hence, we have tried to resolve this issue. We have made a painstaking effort to prepare a list of top resources to guide you through the best ways to prepare for the IELTS exam. The resources provided below offer authentic IELTS online practice tests, free tips and strategies to prepare for all the IELTS exam sections. Moreover, you get to learn from IELTS professionals through interactive sessions and webinars.
Suppose you want to get a holistic idea about the IELTS exam's dates, syllabus, freewriting techniques, grammar and vocabulary tips, or free authentic papers, it is best to visit the IELTSMaterial portal. It is the one-stop solution for all the IELTS exam related queries. It offers free practice material, such as sample answers and online practice tests, and provides courses and eBooks to enhance your test preparations. Moreover, you can also register for live sessions, where IELTS experts identify your strengths and weaknesses and provide feedback. Moreover, to enhance your test-taking skills, it offers detailed lectures focusing on each module to help you learn about the nuances, techniques and tricks of the IELTS exam. Their 5+ hours video course focuses on each aspect of the IELTS exam to help you achieve an 8+ band score.
Check our IELTS live learning platform
2. Magoosh
Magoosh is one of the earliest platforms available online, which provides courses not only in IELTS but also in other competitive exams such as GMAT, GRE, MAT, ACT, SAT, TOEFL and many more. Magoosh offers a full range of study material for the IELTS exam. They frequently update their website with tips, tricks and techniques to help you prepare for the actual test. The IELTS course offered by Magoosh is a 125+ lesson plan which includes 600+ questions covering all four sections (Reading, Writing, Listening and Speaking) of the IELTS exam with over 120 video lessons and 4 full-length mock papers. Additionally, they provide unlimited email assistance and guide you through feedback.
Perks:
- 6 months of online access to purchased course material.
- Free live sessions
3. Udemy
Udemy is one of the highest-rated platforms with more than 1 lac registered users. Almost 130,00 courses are offered by them, including new additions which are published every month. It helps students prepare for various exams through their courses and free blog posts, which cover the latest updates about the exams, ideas and strategies, in almost 65+ languages. Top-rated Udemy IELTS experts lead the IELTS courses offered by Udemy. One of their courses offers 160 hours of content and 20+ assignments on all the IELTS exam sections. Moreover, monthly interactive sessions are also conducted, and 48 downloadable material is provided to enhance your preparedness.
Perks:
- Lifetime access to purchased course material.
- Monthly live group sessions
4. British Council
British Council is one of the leading and reliable online portals for IELTS preparation. The British council has a legacy of 75+ years of experience in the education industry and currently operational in 100 countries worldwide. The British council online portal's promising feature is that it provides course material that includes 12 hours of one-on-one interactive sessions with top faculty across the world. It offers 30+ hours of online study material on vocabulary, grammar and test-taking skills. Moreover, to make learning interactive and interesting, it offers study activities and a course on vocabulary and grammar of the IELTS exam. The British Council's batch strength is generally 20 students maximum.They also frequently update their website with information on IELTS exam dates.
Website: britishcouncil.in/english/online/classes/ielts-preparation
Perks:
- 20 student batch strength
- Interesting fun learning activities
5. Kaplan
Kaplan, is one of the fastest growing online communities among various competitive exam aspirants. It is operational in 36 countries and offers more than 120 courses such as SAT, GMAT, MACT, GED, BAR, IELTS, TOEFL etc. It provides two-course options for IELTS - recorded and live online courses. The live course offers comprehensive learning material for all four (Reading, Writing, Listening and Speaking) parts of the IELTS exam. It also includes four full-length test papers and 18+ hours of interactive sessions with IELTS professionals to help you achieve the desired band score.
Perks:
- 6 months of online access
- Personalised 18+ hours of live sessions
(guest post)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.