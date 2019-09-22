With the traffic and the rising cost of vehicles and gas, more and more people are choosing bicycles as the primary means of transportation. Not only do they get to work on time, but they also get a lot of exercise on the side.
However, this also exposes them to a lot of risks. Bicycle riders continue to be vulnerable to road crashes and accidents. Unfortunately, a number of them are due to the absence of proper safety gear like a Livall Bike Helmet at the time of the event.
Bicycle Statistics You Should Know About
According to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), almost 9 in 10 fatal crashes involving bicycles and vehicles involved adults.
The data is not surprising. Children are not likely to sustain life-threatening injuries since they are not allowed on highways in the first place where they are in danger of getting hit by a vehicle.
In 2013, the Consumer Product Safety Commission mapped the emergency room cases involving bicycle riders, and it found that the vast majority of the cases (about 80,000 incidents) involved brain injuries.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that there were 738 cyclists killed in road crashes 2017. Regardless of who is at fault, it’s always the bicycle rider who’s going to bear the brunt of injuries.
Despite the alarming statistics, however, more than half of US adults claim they still don’t wear a helmet when they hop on their bikes. In 2016, more than 50% of cyclists that were killed in road crashes were not wearing a helmet.
In New York City, 97% of fatal crashes involved cyclistswho were not wearing helmets. This only shows that there’s a disconnect between awareness and implementation.
What Surgeons are Saying About Bike Helmets Safety
The GHSA recommended that bicycle riders should always wear a bike helmet. With this simple safety reminder, you cut the risk of a brain injury by as much as 50%. A Livall Bike Helmet, which complies with the EU standards for product safety, can significantly reduce the risk of a severe head injury.
The American Journal of Surgery said that based on their research, helmets are useful devices to protect the cyclist from traumatic brain injury. Of the total 6,267 patients that they included in their study, here are the findings:
- About a quarter of the bicycle riders wore their helmet at the time of the crash
- In general, 52.4% of the cyclists had a traumatic brain injury
- The fatality rate was 2.8%
- Those who wear their helmets at the time of the crash had 50% odds of developing a traumatic brain injury
- Those who wear their helmets at the time of the crash had 44% odds of sustaining life-threatening injuries
- Helmets also cut the odds of the cyclist sustaining facial fractures by 31%
If you intend on changing your commuting lifestyle from taking public transportation or driving a car into riding your bike to and from work, you must adopt safety and preventive measures as well. The risks are too high if you leave your helmet at home.
