India is one of the countries with the most population and this is why it always has a great potential to be the next biggest market of many industries including online gambling. There are reports that India is being eyed by many UK gambling companies as regulations for online gambling in the UK are getting stricter.
With that, more and more gambling companies are trying to get into the Indian online gambling scene. Nowadays, the locals have so many options when it comes to gambling online. 10CRIC’s Online casino and Live casino game providers are easily accessible by many and it is expected that more Indians will get into online gambling in the coming years. This is mainly why the talk of regulating all online gambling activities in the country is getting stronger.
India’s gaming industry is now valued at over 930 million USD and this makes it one of the most valuable markets in terms of gaming worldwide. The country also has the second-largest internet user in the world with over 560 million in the count. These make India have the ingredients necessary to cook a huge online market for different industries.
Consultancy Deloitte released a report that India’s online gaming and gambling industry will expand with a CAGR of 40 percent from 2019 until next year. This means that the market will grow as much as 2.8 billion US dollars by next year.
What Helped Affect the Growth of the Online Gambling Sector in India
The pandemic is one of the reasons for the surprising growth of online gambling in India. Some may wonder how this happened, but it’s simple. The pandemic caused lockdowns not only in India but elsewhere in the world and with people staying in, they had to find new activities at home that would keep them entertained. Many then found great entertainment in online gaming and playing real money games.
Many online casinos did report a spike in web traffic since March of last year when the pandemic broke. It’s easy to understand why online gambling is becoming more interesting to many. It’s convenient and it’s generally cheaper compared to traveling to gambling hotspots like Las Vegas and Macau.
Mobile devices and smartphones becoming cheaper yet powerful also play a role here. With this happening, more people are now mobile users and as internet connection in India gets better, the more likely it that people will do more than just communicating with others through their mobile devices.
While India already has over 560 million internet users this year, it is forecasted to grow as much as 630 million by 2023. The more people go online, the more demand there will be for different online activities including online gaming and gambling.
Maple Capital Advisor also reported that there are now over 400 gaming and gambling companies that are offering their services in India. According to them, the growth rate of the number of companies offering their services to the locals was at 60 percent before the pandemic and this percentage rose to 69 during the lockdowns. It is now estimated that these companies are now catering to around 400 million people and this is already 15 percent of the global online market.
Why Regulating the Industry Would Be Necessary
With the growth of online gambling in the country comes the risk of gambling problems rising in the country. This is why the government must start looking into what could be done to help people who are at high risks in terms of gambling now that it is more accessible than ever.
Regulating the industry would help because this is when the country would have a solid grasp of how the locals are immersing themselves in this activity. Think of countries like the United Kingdom. The UK also has one of the biggest online gambling markets out there and this is monitored and regulated by a dedicated group of people from the government which is the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC).
The UKGC sees to it that the consumers are safe from gambling risks since most forms of gambling are legal in the UK. From imposing credit card bans to banning auto-play options on slot machine games, these are some of the steps that a gambling commission could take to help the industry operating without doing much damage.
This is something that India could copy if gambling gets regulated in the country. It’s just really a matter of when the government will look into regulating online casinos and bookies. Right now, however, it’s hard to say that it will happen soon.
(guest article)
