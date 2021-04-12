Call of Duty has become quite the trend among game lovers. Everybody nowadays seems to be going crazy over this game; however, sometimes, it might get a little too stressful if you can't win the game. If you, too, are finding it difficult to defeat your competitors, then here you go. We have brought you the most sought-after warzone hacks that will help you ace every bit of the COD game. If you don't want to miss out on these pro tips and tricks, stay connected till the end of this guide.
1. Play as a team
Playing as a team is always better than playing alone. It becomes easier for your enemies to attack if there is no one around to support you. Hence, if you want to play and win the game like a pro, enter it as a team—the communication and coordination of the whole group aids in victory.
2. Analyze the map thoroughly
To locate your enemies in Call of Duty, you have to analyze the map thoroughly. There are three variants here - the big map, mini-map, and compass. These three tools will help you see your enemies and save yourself from their attacks. The compass helps to see targets from afar and the bigger map helps to find their exact position.
3. Don't rush into looting
Yes! You heard it right. If you concentrate more on looting, it diverts your attention from other aspects of the game. In the meantime, if an enemy attacks you suddenly, you will be unprepared to face the attack. Instead of looting, if you go searching for other players, you have a chance to get more equipment and cash.
4. Don't run unless necessary
This is one of the common mistakes most Warzone players make. Running helps your opponents to locate and target you, which puts you in a more vulnerable position in the game. Hence, avoid running unless it is necessary and take cover to keep yourself hidden from their prying eyes.
5. Do not rush every time
You might think that rushing over the map will help you attack your enemies. However, it is not true. Rushing all over the map without a strategy will put you at risk of being attacked. Instead, spend some time studying the map and all its nooks and corners and take every step cautiously. Additionally, keep an eye on the spawn points of your enemy and strategize accordingly.
6. Know about the perks
Spend some time learning about the perks in the game as they play a major role in COD. Make sure that you choose the perks carefully before loadouts. It's better if you go for Ghost or Cold-Blooded if you want to escape your enemies. Moreover, try and increase your points as soon as you get the perks, which is an additional advantage in the game.
7. Don't forget your armors
You are given two armors when you start the game. Then as you proceed through the map, you will find more armors on the way. Make sure to collect them. Never forget to collect armors, as it is a matter of life and death through the game. When you find the first one, use it to safeguard yourself.
8. Ping everything
It is very important to ping in Warzone. It helps you buy vehicles and find good weapons. If you press the d-pad twice, the ping icon will change to red, which indicates danger. Additionally, you can also ping enemies to track them, which is a great advantage.
9. Find money and save it
You should not ignore finding and collecting money if you want to excel in Call of Duty. There are loot crates and floors where you will find money between $500 and $2000. You just have to run over it to collect the cash. Collecting cash will help you buy more ammunition from the buy stations, which helps win the game.
Wrap up
Here are a few crucial tips and tricks that will guide you through the Call of Duty Warzone. Make sure to utilize them well when you play next time to excel in the game. If you are left with any more queries, make sure to leave a comment and stay tuned for more such updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.