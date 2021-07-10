As a dog owner, you are undoubtedly constantly searching for ways to improve and maintain its health, which certainly includes the practice of adding certain ingredients to its diet, as well as removing others from it. Let us face the facts here. Your canine will probably eat whatever you give it, but this does not mean that everything it wants to eat is actually good for it. In reality, there are some things that none of your pets should eat, as explained by this useful source, and you should definitely pay attention to that when deciding on its nutrition.
Since it is clear that you are among the responsible owners, i.e. those that do their homework before feeding anything to their animals, there is one thing that I have to ask you. Can canines actually eat cantaloupe? What’s that, you don’t know? Well, if you don’t know, then it’s time to learn and, fortunately for you, I’ve already done my fair share of research on this topic, meaning that I could give you some useful insight.
What’s even better, I have actually decided to provide you with that insight. So, you will find some rather useful information about cantaloupe and dogs in the rest of this article. Most importantly, though, you’ll figure out if your canines should eat this fruit and you will check if the fruit can provide the animal with any particular benefits. That way, you’ll learn not only about the safety, but also about the good parts of giving cantaloupe to dogs, if there are any good parts.
Okay, I have to clear that up before going any further. There are definitely a lot of good parts to this. Still, we are going to take it one step at a time, so let us not get ahead of ourselves. The idea is for you to first learn if your canines can even consume this particular product, and I am pretty sure that you can guess the answer to that specific question, given everything that I’ve just said.
You might also find that answer here: https://www.thesprucepets.com/can-dogs-eat-cantaloupe-4691905
The Answer
Well, even though you might be able to guess the answer, I am certainly not leaving anything up to chance here. It’s always a much better idea to be clear about everything instead of leaving people to come to their own conclusions, possibly based on very little facts, or on no facts at all. Due to that, I am about to tell you one truthful fact and I want you to remember it very well.
In simple words, the answer is that your pet can freely consume cantaloupe. Although, the word “freely” might not fit there perfectly, as some people could assume that this means they should let their dog as much as they can, which is never a good idea. As explained already, dogs will eat just about anything and they are usually not very good at stopping, which simply means that you’ll have to dose any of the products that you are giving to this animal.
When it comes to cantaloupe, moderation is always a good move. You can serve this fruit as a healthy snack every now and then, but you definitely shouldn’t turn it into an everyday meal. The truth is that your pet needs some other nutrients as well, and while cantaloupe is brimming with healthy vitamins, it is most certainly not the only thing that the animal should be eating. So, be moderate with the dosages and you’ll have nothing to worry about.
Speaking of worrying, there is one specific thing that you should know before you start feeding this product to your dog. If your pet is diabetic, then it would be best if you avoided cantaloupe altogether. This is because the fruit contains large amounts of sugar and we all know that sugar isn’t quite the right option for diabetic, or obese, animals. There are a lot of other healthy snacks you can use instead of cantaloupe if you have a diabetic animal.
The Benefits
You have by now understood that cantaloupe is safe for your pets, excluding diabetic ones, which means that you want to hear about another thing before deciding to give the product to your canine. Simply said, you want to know about the benefits of doing this, so let me share the info with you. There are actually quite a lot of benefits that cantaloupe can provide your pets with, starting with the fact that it can fight free radicals, as it is an amazing antioxidant.
Additionally, this fruit can help break down sugar and turn it into energy and it can support the process of metabolizing fatty acids and proteins. Cantaloupe can also support normal metabolic functions, such as the production of red blood cells, and it can aid in coagulation and blood clotting. It plays a big role in promoting good heart health, as well as the proper functioning of kidneys.
Apart from all of this, cantaloupe can be great for your dog’s bones and muscles. Containing manganese, these fruit has an important role in maintaining bones and cartilage in the joints. It can also help with muscle development and assist in maintaining proper bone density, since it contains potassium that is definitely extremely significant for the bones. As you can see, this amazing fruit can be pretty beneficial for animals, which is why I say you should introduce it to your dog’s diet.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.