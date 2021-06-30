A Reuters survey indicated that India's economic situation has worsened again, if marginally, with worst-case scenario estimates indicating that the number of casualties from the coronavirus epidemic might be considerably higher, fueling worries that the employment crisis would deteriorate in the next year.
According to the May 20-27 poll, the prognosis for the current quarter has been reduced to 21.6 percent on an annual basis, and to 9.8 percent on an annual basis for this financial year, lower from 23.0 percent and 10.4 percent, correspondingly, a month earlier. The GDP was then projected to increase 6.7 percent next fiscal year, up from 6.5 percent previously forecasted.
Underscoring fears that a tardy vaccination deployment may have a greater influence on the business, the majority indicated that in the worst-case scenario, the GDP would only grow by 6.8 percent this fiscal year, following its worst-ever downturn the year before.
The moment has come for India's banking system to create money to help preserve the economy, according to Uday Kotak, India's top private banker, who supported the dramatic measure, declaring: "For today, we need to utilize the steroids to preserve the Financial sector for sustained development moving ahead."
In a lengthy interview with NDTV, Kotak, the chairman, and chief executive of Kotak Mahindra Bank as well as the head of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), also stated that the government must support individuals at the bottom of the economic pyramid at the same time.
“Direct financial transfers (should be given) to the lowest of the poor for addressing their day-to-day desires,” the billionaire banker said, adding that the government should also consider offering “direct medical benefits to the poorest of the poor.” Furthermore, job projects such as NREGA should be “enhanced,” according to Kotak. Placing money in the hands of the impoverished would assist to maintain consumer demand, which has been on the decline.
Such a fiscal boost would imply "expanding the balances of the RBI — so-called monetary growth in money printing," added Kotak. "It's time for us to do something like this because — if we can safeguard expansion in this period — we face the difficulty of a longer-term trend rate, over the following year," he added.
Can money-printing save India’s economy?
It is predicted that India's economy in the past fiscal year has declined by roughly 7 to 8%. Until the current phase, the economy grew by 10 percent, making it the leading growing worldwide economy. However, in the face of the Covid-19 increase, economists have consistently lowered their projections. India's hyperinflation rang alarm bells before the epidemic began, according to https://axiory.com experts and the industrial price index rose to 10.5% in April for the first time since 2010, compared to 7.4% in March. Crisil fund manager cautioned that the inflation risks were escalating in the midst of the second wave, due to higher input costs and supply disturbances.
Kotak did not remark explicitly on the inflation effects of fast money printing. But India had strong enough economic fundamentals to permit substantial currency growth, Kotak added.
"We're sitting on reserves of 600 billion rupees... We are expected to get $20 billion in a positive balance of payments. We're in a terrific position outside," he remarked.
“We have to assure that the social cost (of the pandemic) is managed while also giving the financial cost a breather so that the industry can survive and rebound,” he added. “These are only emergency measures. To use medical terms once more, these are short-term antibiotics. They cannot be utilized indefinitely,” he stated.
Kotak recommended that the state act on numerous sides, including providing subsidies to the poor and disadvantaged and looking at methods to save small enterprises in industries that have been damaged but have a strong chance of surviving post-pandemic. “I feel the moment is right for immediate (fiscal) action... at the bottom of the hierarchy,” Kotak added.
He called on the government to spend cash lavishly and employ programs like the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for enterprises that can be preserved "so they can withstand this wave and come out." ECIGS is a government backing for banks lending to troubled industries.
India Covid crisis - effect on the world economy
The second wave of the epidemic has invaded India, wreaking havoc. With approximately 300,000 new cases reported and 3,000 fatalities each day across the country at the moment, the cumulative number of deaths has recently reached the 200,000 mark - that's nearly one in every 16 COVID fatalities worldwide. It is also clear that the India figures are greatly understated.
India is the fifth-largest market and contributes considerably to global economic growth. It has a considerable influence on the global economy due to its relatively high rates of growth (between 4% and 8%) and vast volume.
Even in early 2020, even before the epidemic took control, the IMF listed India's lackluster output as the primary factor for the world's slow growth rates in 2018 and 2019. The IMF cut its 2020 prediction to 5.8 percent, mainly since it predicted more of the same from India. Now, it appears that global growth will be down approximately 4% in 2020, with India down 10%.
In regards to spillover consequences, the severity of the disaster in India is likely to imply that global sanctions stay in force for a longer period of time than anticipated. According to Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization's (WHO) head scientist, "the virus does not regard borders, countries, age, sex, or religion."
For example, 52 people on a recent trip from New Delhi to Hong Kong tested positive for COVID. Indian variation is already present in the UK (while the UK variety is responsible for parts of India's second wave, particularly in Punjab).
To stop the spread of this disease from India, rigorous shutdowns and travel restrictions are required. This is awful news for airlines, airports, and the industries that rely on them, and it will have a major impact on global industrial prosperity.
