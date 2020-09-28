A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an internet security service used to encrypt internet connections to keep the user activity anonymous. Therefore, it allows the user to access the internet as though they are connected to a private network. The purpose of using a VPN is to add an extra layer of privacy and security on the internet, which is why they are popular with companies that have remote workers. However, whether VPN service in India can give a fast local service for browsing is always a question.
Some users believe the VPNs can create latency that reduces the speed of browsing. Latency is the amount of time between user action and the resulting response, such as the delay that occurs when one clicks a link to view an image and when the browser displays the image. This latency occurs due to the physical distance between locations where users access data and where it is delivered. VPNs will increase latency by introducing extra time for data requests and responses. This means a user will experience slower speed depending on the distance between the server and the user. In most cases, the VPN can make your connections slower, depending on the VPN service and your connection.
However, there are instances where VPN improves the internet speed when you are having issues with ISPs or when the speed is artificially slow. For example, several ISPs have throttled streaming entertainment that slows down the speed. VPNs can also increase the internet speed for certain services under specific circumstances by circumventing this throttling. The VPN encryption will prevent the ISP from knowing which services the user is communicating with.
Does VPN make your connection faster?
One of the popular rumors among VPN enthusiasts is to invest in a trustworthy VPN because it can help get a faster connection. This is far from the truth since VPN won’t turn a subpar 1 Mbps connection into a Gigabit Ethernet connection. VPN can only increase the speed and connection of browsing if the connection meets certain requirements.
Your ISP could be slowing down your connection since you cannot access the internet without the ISP. It will selectively reduce your bandwidth depending on your activity by throttling the internet speed if you do more than one task. For example, if you are streaming media content and torrenting large files simultaneously, the ISP will limit your bandwidth. A VPN can help your connection speed from the ISPs.
A bad traffic routine can also be the reason for slow connection speed. The large chunk of the network between the user and the destination host they are trying to access can be the reason for the slow connection. There should be a straight route between the user and the website or server they are trying to connect for a fast connection. Some ISPs can make the traffic rake unnecessary long routes to the destination, which affects increases latency and affects the connection speed. VPNs can help circumvent this poorly-routed network by encrypting the traffic.
How to increase internet speed using VPN
The speed of browsing will depend on the distance of a user from the nearby VPN server. The connection will be slower when a user connects to a server that is on another continent. Therefore, you can increase the internet speed by connecting to a VPN server that is as close to you as possible. The internet speed will be far better if the ISP is throttling it.
At the same time, changing your DNS can help increase the internet speed while using a VPN. Some VPNs, such as private internet access, will come with their private DNS that means you won’t do anything aside from launching the client and connecting to the server. If you want to increase the internet speed, consider the DNS alternatives such as Google or OpenDNS as they can improve the connection speed.
Bottom line
In essence, speed is important, and one of the biggest factors when browsing and VPN can help increase the connection speed. However, while VPN can positively impact the pace of browsing, it will not work every time. You cannot expect the connection to increase from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps after connecting to VPN. However, it can help circumvent ISP restrictions or and limitations from improper routing and bandwidth throttling.
(guest article)
