South Africa cricket team’s limited overs skipper Quinton de Kock feels that it would have been difficult for him to lead the team if he’s asked to captain national test team. Wicket-keeper batsman said in an interview to Betway that he’s happy with leading Proteas team in white-ball cricket and he has got enough experience of U-19 captaincy in 50-over format.
“I think if I’d become Test captain for South Africa that would have been difficult. It would have been too much of a responsibility. But I’m perfectly happy with the white-ball captaincy, I’ve done it before at Under-19 level. Balancing everything isn’t too difficult,” de Kock quoted.
De Kock was appointed limited overs team captain in January 2020. Since then several cricket experts and pandits have criticized the decision as it would add more pressure and responsibilities on de Kock. He plays as wicket-keeper batsman and opens the innings in limited overs. So according to people, he’ll face issues with more responsibilities.
But de Kock denied this and said that it wouldn’t be adding pressure on him. Pressure would be if he’s asked to bowl. But no, he’s been given opportunity to lead the side and it can be done without taking extra pressure while batting or keeping.
“I’ve never found it too difficult. People ask me how I’m going to captain, keep and bat all at once, but I’ve been keeping and batting my whole life. It’s just how it’s been. It’s not like I’m now being asked to bowl.”
Quinton de Kock is currently playing Dream11 IPL for Mumbai Indians. He scored one fifty in played 5 games of Mumbai and he’s desperate to perform for the IPL title defending champions. Before leaving to UAE, he said that IPL would bring joy and entertain for millions of fans around the globe though fans would not be allowed to sit in the stadiums.
However he added that empty stadiums would be missed as fans support and cheer but players need to adapt to the situation.
“Everybody’s going to miss the atmosphere that it brings. Obviously every game is packed usually. But it doesn’t bother me too much whether there is a crowd or no crowd. It’s going to be quiet, and I’ll miss the feeling in the stadium, but it’s not like I need it,” he added further.
South Africa is projected to play against Pakistan in the early of 2021. The major international cricket tournament will be t20 world cup in 2021 and 2022. And then 50-over ICC world cup 2023 will be key assignments for Quinton de Kock’s captaincy.
