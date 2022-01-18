Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency, behind Bitcoin. It has many similarities to Bitcoin, but it is more flexible. This article compares Ethereum vs Cardano to see which one is better.
A brief detail about the Ethereum
The Ethereum blockchain supports many cryptocurrencies, and it's one of the most popular platforms for issuing new ones. The core feature that makes Ethereum so appealing is its smart contracts functionality. The contracts are essentially algorithmic protocols that live on the Ethereum blockchain, which can store code and execute transactions without any third-party involvement. This means that you can set up a contract in a way that others can trust in your code to operate autonomously and do what you intend it to do. Check what is new in cryptocurrency and how cryptocurrency investing is helpful for you.
This makes Ethereum especially useful for creating tokens of value and raising funds through an initial coin offering (ICO). Many companies and projects have raised millions of dollars this way, including Golem (a decentralized supercomputer), Bancorp (a liquidity network), Augur (a prediction market) and Status (an open-source mobile client). Although Ethereum is mostly associated with ICOs these days, you can also create tokens using other cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty and Omni Layer.
Let’s dive deep into the Cardano
Cardano has 3 core features that make it stand out from other cryptocurrencies: Cardano Settlement Layer (CSL), the Ouroboros consensus algorithm and the Treasury. Cardano uses Ouroboros, a proof-of-stake algorithm, to validate transactions. This means that miners will not be required to verify transactions and instead, users with ADA tokens will vote on who gets to verify them.
In addition to this, there will be a Treasury where ADA token holders will be able to vote on how funds are spent. This addresses some of the concerns about centralized cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin where the development team has been known to argue over how funds should be allocated. The platform itself uses blockchain technology to run smart contracts and decentralized apps.
Why has Ethereum become so popular?
Ethereum has become popular because of the number of applications it can be used for. It's similar to the internet in that it has a built-in robustness and allows people to build their own decentralized applications on top of it. This means that many different types of applications and software can be built on top of Ethereum.
It is also possible to create tokens (which are like shares) on top of Ethereum, which we'll talk more about later. Like Bitcoin, Ethereum is open-source software which means anyone can use or develop anything they want using the code available from their website.
How does Cardano expect to counter the Ethereum influence?
Cardano aims to set itself apart from other crypto platforms through its layered blockchain design, which offers advanced features for smart contracts, such as secure and scalable proof of stake consensus, flexible Ouroboros delegation, and a treasury system for sustainability.
On the other hand, ETH due to its fast transaction times and low transaction fees. Ethereum was founded by Vitalik Buterin, who many in the community regard as a genius because of his ability to solve some of blockchain’s toughest problems. However, this reputation comes with controversy because his involvement in Ethereum was only an advisor before he left to create his own cryptocurrency platform: Ethereum Classic.
Wrapping Up
Now you have read so far and are looking for a clear winner between both the digital currency market dominators. Then we do have a winner and that is Ethereum. While most of you out there argue out there but in reality, the truth is what it is. Ethereum's recent involvement in NFTs and Metaverse is what makes it a clear-cut winner.
(guest article)
