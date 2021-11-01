Are you eager to take part in the thrill and excitement of casino games? As a new player, you'll find tons of fascinating casino games to start you off. Developers are always coming up with new titles almost monthly, so you don't have to worry. To increase your edge read a casino guide before making a deposit.
As an incentive, you have the chance to either play with real money or play money. With the latter, you can try out a variety of new games to know what to expect. Once you're good to go, you can wager a few bucks and enjoy yourself. So, what are some of the casino games you can play?
Top Casino Games
Slots
You can't talk about casino games and fail to mention slots. Online slots, in particular, offer an engaging and fantastic interface like no other. Some of the slot machines you'll encounter include 5-reel video slots, 3-reel classics, 3D animated and progressive jackpot games that are worth millions of dollars.
How do you play slots? Simple. Choose your coin amount, spin the reels and wait for your wins. Some top-paying slot machines include jackpot games such as Mega Moolah and Mega Fortune and high RTP games like Mega Joker and Uncharted Seas.
Roulette
If you prefer a table game that'll give you an adrenaline surge, roulette is the way to go. It involves spinning a roulette wheel and patiently waiting for the ball to stop in one of the pockets.
Even though players assume it's a game of luck, having the right strategy comes in handy. Feel free to have a go at some of the popular versions such as Live, European, 3D, Pinball, and Double Ball Roulette.
Blackjack
The game of '21', blackjack, is quite popular owing to its simple rules and low house edge. To win, a player needs to get to 21 or as close to 21 as possible to beat the dealer.
This nerve-racking game will require you to make tough choices such as hitting, standing, double, split, or surrender. With such high stakes, you'll be in for a ride with some of its famous variants, such as Spanish 21, Blackjack Switch, Super Fun 21, and War Blackjack.
Baccarat
Fancy some James Bond-style gambling fun? Look no further, as baccarat is your go-to card game. It has three possible outcomes—a player wins, a banker wins, or a tie—and the dealer handles most of the work.
Players have to bet either on the banker's or the player's side once the cards are dealt. Some popular versions you can try include Punto Banco, Baccarat Chemin De Fer, also known as 'Chemmy,' and Baccarat Banque.
Poker
The card game arena keeps getting better with the addition of poker. A player bets over which hand is best according to a specific game's rules in any poker. You'll also have to watch a fellow player's 'poker face' to check out whether one is bluffing or it's a serious call.
Texas Hold 'em is the most popular poker game globally, with other notable versions available such as Omaha, Seven Card Stud, 2-7 Triple Draw, and Open-Face Chinese Poker. Be sure to try them out.
Live Dealer Games
If you wish to get the brick-and-mortar casino experience at the comfort of your couch, you're in luck. Casinos set up a studio and stream table games in real-time, enabling players to interact with both a human dealer and other real players.
Household names such as roulette, poker, baccarat, and blackjack are available, but you can also have a feel of other enticing games such as Monopoly Live, Deal or No Deal, and Crazy Times. All you need is a stable internet connection, and you're good to go.
Amazing Casino Games For New Players
Stepping into the casino games scene as a new player may seem daunting at first. However, with this concise overview, you'll have a good head start. If you're thinking of playing for real money or blowing off some steam, slots, roulette, poker, and many other games will float your boat.
Hi! I'm Bryan, and I'm a passionate & expert writer with more than five years of experience. I have written about various topics such as product descriptions, travel, cryptocurrencies, and online gaming in my writing journey. The latter is one of my favorite topics, and you can find some of my premium casino content at OUSC.
(guest article)
