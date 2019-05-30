GPS or Global Positioning System was once a luxury. However, today, with the increasing number of crimes, this vehicle tracking system has become a necessity. A GPS tracker proves helpful in spotting the exact location of the vehicle when the driver’s mobile is not reachable and in many other instances as well. However, it’s the day and age when a simple GPS tracker with vanilla features won’t suffice.
So, when you are out on a lookout for a GPS tracker, there are a few factors that you need to consider.
Ease of Installation
The first and foremost thing to consider is ease of installation. The device should be handy and easy enough to be installed by anyone in the family. This feature is important because if in any situation you need to unplug the device, it must be installed right away to ensure safety. Keeping the vehicle off the radar for even an hour can prove to be risky. Install the device on the dashboard to ensure nothing is blocking the view.
Smart Alerts on Mobile Phone
Go for a GPS tracker that offers smart alerts like driver using the AC while the vehicle is parked, over speeding, engine idle for too long and even when someone tries to reboot or unplug the device. Such alerts will always keep you as the owner of the vehicle informed about how your driver is using the car. This monitored behavior will keep the chauffeur well-behaved while taking complete care of your vehicle.
GPS Tracking and Route Playback
Another feature that you should look for in a GPS tracker is route playback. This feature will help you analyze how and when your driver is using the vehicle. If the driver has a habit of taking detours for personal work, the route playback feature will help you know the practice.
Camera with Face Recognition and Superior Video Quality
The GPS tracker you choose should have a camera that offers features like face recognition and records superior quality videos. You are bound to feel concerned when your children and wife are sent alone by car to any place. The GPS tracker should be equipped enough to offer you real-time video of what’s happening inside the car. This access should be offered through the user-friendly mobile app of the device. In case you suspect of anything undesirable, you can take immediate remedial action.
The face recognition feature will help whitelist the most trusted driver to pick up and drop your kids and wife from their respective places. In case, a non-whitelisted driver or someone else sits on the driving seat, an alert on the native app will send an alert on your mobile phone.
Secure Cloud Storage
Basic GPS trackers come with limited memory to store and record all the data. Look for one that offers cloud storage to keep all the data safe even in case of theft. With all the data securely stored on the cloud and accessible through the app, you will never be worried about accessing the content anytime and anywhere.
New-age GPS trackers that comes along with a Dash Cam is a blessing to the family and the passengers travelling in the car. KENT CamEye is a dash cam cum GPS tracker that comes with dual camera to record both inside and outside view of the car. What more? The device comes with all of the features mentioned above and up to 24 hours battery backup, 8 GB internal memory and 90 GB cloud storage. Light sensors enabled night mode helps record clear video even when it’s dark while the 2-way calling lets you connect with the driver on call through the app.
KENT CamEye is designed and engineered in India and can be easily bought from Amazon India. Book a free demo to know more about the fantastic features of this device.
