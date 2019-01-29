Talking about women's health, it is as complicated as they are. For some of the symptoms and disorders, there is no clear reason for why it has happened to you and me. But there are always clear ways by following which one can avoid it. Everyone women, at any point of time would face gynecology complications at least once in her lifetime. It is very important to understand your body and how it reacts at a different phase of life. You might be super confident and comfortable in eating or doing a set of, exercise in your early 20s which might not be easy in your late 20s. There is no significant difference in age, but the kind of life you have been lifting living before 20 and after 20 would change significantly and hence the health also takes a hit. It could be good or bad as it all depends upon what how we live our life.
Let us see some of the common gynecological issues faced by women as per some of thetop gynecology specialists in Pune:
- To begin with, let us pick up the most common one which is causing a lot of discomfort to the current generation women. Missed or irregular and painful periods. Periods are naturally occurring ones as they can also indicate your underlying health. It is very important to note that not all missed period is a sign of something wrong. Even conception is noted by a missed period. But when you start feeling discomfort or pain which will not go away, then you should definitely consider paying a visit to your nearby gynecologist.
- PCOD or PCOS which expense to the polycystic ovarian syndrome is one of the most troubling disorders which women face. There are cases where it has not been cured. But the best kind of treatment for curing this is naturally regulating your lifestyle into healthy eating and practices. This is generally caused by hormonal imbalance and can cause a lot of discomfort to our physical and mental state.
- Ovarian cyst and fibrosis are some of the advanced gynecological complications which definitely needs medical intervention as they are rarely cured by regulating diet or other things in our lifestyle. The general procedure done by some of the best gynecologists in Chennai is micro or laser surgical extraction of the cyst.
- Endometriosis is another common gynecological complication which is seen in ovulating women which can cause pregnancy complications.
- Blocked fallopian tubes are complications which prevent conception. If this happens after pregnancy planning phase in your life then you need or worry about it as it hardly interferes with your daily life.
The above are some of the complications which you should be aware of. Most of them can be controlled as they are induced by external factors and not always genetical. If you are having any prolonged discomfort then it is good to visit the best doctor near for immediate consultation. This will not only relieve of your mental tension but also helps you cure the issue before it goes not treatable.
