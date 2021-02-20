Almost every game evolves over time, with a few additions here and there while some fundamental aspects remain. Bingo games are no different, as there are several variants of the available online game.
The inception of online Bingo has even further exposed greater variety, as a single gaming platform can offer several types of the game. Some of these variants are just functions of different playing cultures, preferences, or even locations.
Below in this online Bingo guide we give you brief and fun explanations about the different Bingo game variants you can enjoy online. You will also find where to play online Bingo on resource portals such as whichbingo - a site awarded the iGB Award for Best Bingo Website. Therefore, if you like the Bingo games below, join an online Bingo community like Whichbingo and find the latest bingo websites with bonuses, new Bingo site reviews, and sign up for a world of fun!
- Deal or No Deal Bingo: This online bingo variant is an adaptation of the television game show Deal or No Deal. The cards are in three rows and nine columns, and every player has to choose one of the boxes at the start of the game. You get to win when you hit all the numbers in a line, two lines, a full house, or with the Deal or No Deal feature. Players only get access to this feature when they cover the full house, in which case they must choose either the jackpot on offer or the prize within the numbered box they chose at the start of the game.
- Joker Bingo: This type of Bingo involves playing cards and not grids of the numbered cards. It has a touch of the normal Joker as players are dealt a group of six hands. A player wins a prize after calling Bingo on the card with the letter 'J.' The other winning way is by covering all your cards. Plus, the prizes depend on the number of card-decks that a player purchases at the start of the game.
- 30-Ball Bingo: This one is a very fast and highly paced form of Bingo that every Player should try out. It has just 30 balls, and the cards are in 3X3 grids. The only winning way in the 30-Ball Bingo is by filling all your cards. It is a straightforward game especially suited for folks who do not like games dragging into long hours.
- 75-Ball Bingo: The 75-Ball Bingo is one of the most popular Bingo games as it is widely played in the U.S. and speedily gaining popularity in other parts of the world. The cards are arranged in 5X5 grids, and players have to cover the numbered cards in a certain pattern to win. The U.K. version of this game is also very similar, but players have to cover all the cards to win the major prize, though they also get line prizes for crossing off numbers horizontally, vertically, or diagonally.
- Coverall Bingo: This is a type of 75-Ball Bingo wherein the first Player to fill the cards wins the round. There is no line prize, only the Player who completely fills the cards gets the prize. This game is not a bad way of relaxing, and it generally offers bigger jackpots than the other Bingo games.
- Pulse Bingo: The Pulse Bingo is a unique type of game that strays away from some of the most popular Bingo rules that you know. Twelve numbers will be floating in bubbles on the screen. The first player to mark off all the twelve bubble numbers on the screen wins the round. The higher a player's ticket prize is, the bigger the prize. Also, the more players are available, the higher the prize pot.
- 90-Ball Bingo: This variant of the game is very popular in the UK and other parts of Europe. The Player's ticket contains cards of three rows and nine columns, with each row having five numbers. There are three prizes that a player can win. The first one is the one line prize for any singular row of card that a player can cover. The second is the two-line prize, and the last is the full-house prize.
There you have 7 variations of Bingo to play! To put a finer point on just how popular this game is, a serious Human Rights Treaty convention used Bingo to reveal to the convention attendees recent and human rights articles.
These game varieties are a major reason why online Bingo games are growing in popularity. Like most online games, people prefer to play different variants of the games they love to keep things fresh, and it just so happens people have long been investing in new and innovative ways to play Bingo!
