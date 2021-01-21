There are several communication tools getting Indian businesses back on track during COVID-19. According to recent studies,98% of executives cite ineffective communication to be the main cause of business collapse. Since COVID-19 has forced many companies to switch to remote work environments, many professionals agree that communication has suffered. As a business owner in India, you need to know the best digital tools to get your company back on track. Indeed, top software solutions can increase your team's productivity and keep everyone on the same page. Read on to learn about the most popular communication tools getting Indian businesses back on track during COVID-19.
Instant Messenger Applications
First, instant messenger applications are another tool to streamline your business communications through the pandemic. Many software systems provide a user-friendly chat system to message with your team. Additionally, some messenger software supports groups and broadcast messaging as well. This way, you can communicate efficiently with everyone on your team. Moreover, some chat applications also offer multi-language support. If you have members on your team who speak different languages, this feature is crucial to keep everyone on the same page. This can also be a key tool in growing your client base. Certainly, instant messenger apps are essential to keep communications clear and get your business back on track after COVID-19.
Project Management Software
Next, project management (PM) software is essential to get your enterprise back on track as business lockdowns lift. Typically, PM software systems include many robust features to improve accountability and productivity on your team. For example, many software systems include Kanban boards to organize, track, and manage your employees' projects. With a simplistic, clear digital format, you can easily monitor your team's progress. This improves workflow visibility and productivity insights, allowing you to add more tasks to the board when your team is ready. In addition, project management software often includes an integrated file sharing system. Then, your team can work on documents together in real-time for better efficiency. If you are interested in using this software solution, you may want to get ahead with PMP certification. Project management software is a great communication resource to improve productivity amid the pandemic.
Faxing Software
In addition, faxing software is another great tool to send messages in your enterprise. With the best faxing applications for online business in India, you can send secure faxes without investing in clunky, expensive hardware. Indeed, this communication tool typically allows you to send and receive faxes on your computer or mobile device. Once installed and set up, all you need is an internet connection. When choosing your fax software, consider your cloud storage tools. Notably, many faxing apps seamlessly integrate with cloud-based file storage systems. Undoubtedly, this integration can streamline your document faxing processes and management. Therefore, look for business faxing software with cloud storage software integration to streamline your communications.
Web Conferencing Software
Moreover, web conferencing software is another key digital resource getting companies back on track during the pandemic. Web conferencing software provides a digital experience to streamline your remote business communications. For example, you can use webinar software systems to host meetings with your team. You can also use this as a platform to meet with your clients as well. Some of the best video meeting platforms offer sophisticated screen sharing features to share presentations as well. In addition, there are typically other built-in collaboration tools, such as an integrated chat system and remote accessibility. Absolutely, this software is crucial to hold online conferences in India.
Social Intranet Software
Lastly, social intranet software is a great technological tool to consolidate your business communications into a single platform. Indeed, intranet software can function as a communication and collaboration hub for your company. With rich social media tools, such as commenting, sharing, and liking, this can improve two-way communication on your team. According to intranet collaboration experts, successful social intranet software connects people who need information to those who have it. This is essential to optimize work efficiency and productivity levels. Plus, when your professional staff can share their knowledge, this improves engagement levels and morale. Undoubtedly, social intranet collaborative ecosystems is a key tool to streamline communications in your company.
There are several communication tools getting businesses in India back on track during COVID-19. First, project management software is key to improve your team's workflow. Next, instant messenger applications offer robust features for clear, direct messaging. In addition, faxing software can streamline secure document sharing procedures in your company. Moreover, web conferencing software is a staple of any remote business conducting meetings during the pandemic. Lastly, install social intranet software to improve efficiency, productivity, and engagement on your team. Utilize these communication tools to get your business in India back on track during COVID-19.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.