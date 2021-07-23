Online casinos offer a wide range of games that are available on many different platforms, including Windows, Mac OS X, Android and iOS devices, and tablets such as iPad or the Kindle Fire.
There is also an increasing number of mobile apps that allow players to access their casino account from anywhere in the world where there’s an internet connection.
The availability of high-end online casino gaming machines like blackjack or roulette is not limited to desktop computers only; these can also be played on smartphones.
A lot of minimum deposit casinos in Canada or the U.S. have a minimum starting amount of $1. While most Indian online casinos have a minimum deposit of Rs.500 and offer progressive jackpots with prizes starting at Rs 5,000.
The amount you win can vary widely depending on your luck or playing free spins. You may even be able to claim the jackpot if you are playing on an Indian mobile casino app.
When it comes down to online gambling for Indians, the best part is the fact that it’s available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week from all over the world, so you can play whenever or wherever suits your schedule – there’s no need to go out to gamble anymore. It's also 100% legal in India--another great perk for gamblers based in the country.
What enables online casinos to draw in millions of customers and convert them into actual players is offering the best customer service.
As with brick and mortar casinos, you can easily lodge a request through their online casino customer service representatives to cancel open or pending casino sessions.
It is advisable, of course, to only enter into the most legitimate online casino sites. Don’t let only highly advertised websites pique your interest – research before you place any deposit or take part in a promotion. It will definitely pay off with better returns overall.
Comparing online casino offers India has available
We've given each of these popular casino sites a spin in our effort to find the best online casino in India.
Hopefully, after carefully considering the various pros and cons of each of the casinos mentioned in this guide, you'll have a much better idea of which one is the best casino for you.
Without further ado, let's dive in and start comparing what each has to offer and find the very best of the bunch for Indian players.
888 Casino
888 Casino is top-rated for an online casino and has been operating since 2006. It offers a wide range of games, including slots, roulette, blackjack and baccarat – as well as table games like poker or craps, which you can play on either desktop or mobile devices.
The minimum deposit amount at 888 Casino is Rs.500, while the maximum deposit amount is Rs.1,00,000 (for playing with real money).
Several progressive jackpots are available for players to win: Jackpot Progressive Draws – prizes start from Rs 10 lakhs; Mega Progressive Jackpot – rewards start at just over Rs 1 crore.
888 Casino also offers different bonuses that will help you increase your chances of winning big when you play their casino games.
You can claim free spins by using Bonus Codes when making an initial deposit, so make sure to check out all our exclusive codes if you want to try something new.
Also, keep an eye out for Free Spins promotions because they’re worth signing up for if your luck isn’t too good right now.
Pros:
- Great interface
- One of the most user-friendly dashboards on this list
- Accepts a wide range of payment methods.
- Different bonus structures depending on the day of the week.
Cons:
- No app version.
- No dedicated pages for specialist game categories.
- Withdrawal cap is low for an online casino.
Betway
Betway Casino is another popular casino site in India that has been operating since 2007.
It offers a wide range of games, including slots, roulette and blackjack, as well as table games like poker or craps, which you can play on either desktop or mobile devices.
The minimum deposit amount at Betway Casino is Rs.500, while the maximum deposit amount is Rs.3,00,000 (for playing with real money).
Several progressive jackpots are available for players to win: Jackpot Progressive Draws – prizes start from just over Rs 1 crore.
Pros:
- The minimum deposit amount is Rs.500, which is a very low price to pay for the many games Betway offers.
- There are several progressive jackpots available, so you can win big if you’re lucky enough.
- Accepts many payment methods
Cons:
- Sign up bonuses, and loyalty rewards aren’t as generous as other Indian online casinos.
- Mobile device experiences vary greatly.
- Live chat support is unreliable.
Wheelz
Wheelz Casino is a popular online casino in India that offers video slots, roulette and blackjack, and table games like poker or craps.
The minimum deposit amount at Wheelz Casino is Rs.500, while the maximum deposit amount is Rs.3,00,000 (for playing with real money).
Several progressive jackpots are available for players to win: Jackpot Progressive Draws – prizes start from just over Rs 1 crore. Mega Progressive Jackpot rewards start at just over Rs 10 crores.
Pros:
- Excellent, responsive 24/7 customer support
- Very well optimised for mobile
- Great UI
Cons:
- Bonus structures could be less confusing
22bet
22bet is another popular casino in India for all the hustlers and gamblers out there; if you’re looking for an exciting way to relax in your free time, then this casino has something that can help bring your hobbies into reality.
This online casino is available both on its own website and as well as an app, which will instantly allow you to get direct access right away.
It provides every kind of game that meets a gambler’s tastes; 22bet provides hundreds of games based on random numbers – there are slots, rouge casino games, cards, bingo strategy among them.
Pros:
- A wide range of types of sporting events to bet on (40+)
- Many live casino games
- Highly customisable betting limits
- Many live dealer options for casino gamers
- Lots of payment methods accepted
Cons:
- Customer support is text only (chat or email)
- Fewer bonuses and promotions than other casinos
- Not the most user-friendly interface
Royal Panda
Royal Panda is a very famous and useful mobile app that every player will love – it’s available both on Android and iPhone, so if you have an Apple device or even multiple devices with different operating systems, you can access your account from anyone else of them easily.
It has a generous deposit bonus that only increases depending on the amount deposited; however, it offers a maximum withdrawal of up to Rs 50,000 for every transaction regardless of playthrough.
Pros:
- One of the best selections of online casino games
- Strong development support
- Great iOS app
Cons:
- Slightly dated appearance
- No Android app
- Withdrawal options leave much to be desired
Europa Casino
Europa Casino is one of the best online casinos in India; it’s another great source of fun and excitement that every player ever since has been waiting for, so don’t hesitate to try them if you want all your gambling moments to finally come true.
With its instant deposit bonus of up to Rs 200, complete with a 24-hour reimbursement guarantee (should you need more), you cannot go wrong right away.
Pros:
- Generous welcome bonus
- Plenty of online live casino games to choose from
- User friendly
Cons:
- Aesthetics could do with an update
Spin Casino
Finally, Spin casino is an online gambling institution famous for its country’s rating – this Indian casino has claimed many ‘bold name’ awards and worldwide rankings.
This trustworthy establishment lives up to any gambler gameplay expectations; it stands out because of its progressive jackpots segregated into several categories, allowing every customer to experience the maximum amount of gaming fun.
Spin also offers a really enticing welcome bonus structure for beginners.
Pros:
- Many slots and live casino game types to choose from
- Generous casino welcome bonus
Cons:
- Lack of dedicated Android and iOS apps
Conclusion on online casinos in India
The top online casinos in India are becoming more and more popular; there is a wide variety of games, bonuses and offers on offer right now – the usual rule applies here – invest only what fits with your personal playing style.
It is also up to you what sort of online casino playing environment appeals to you. Depending on your preferences and outlook, some casinos may fit better than others – so look around and have fun the way it suits most.
Make sure the casino takes care of your details and store them carefully. When it comes to privacy and security when playing online casino games in India – just like any other gambling site - ensure that a secure connection (SSL) is used when signing into Indian online casino websites.
That's all for our roundup of the best online casinos for Indian players. Stay tuned for more articles to learn more about the top casino sites in India.
Finally, make sure not to exceed your limits and exercise responsibility when online gambling in India. Good luck!
