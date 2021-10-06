Marijuana consumption habits are a hot topic these days. With the legalization of marijuana in some states, it is important to understand the different ways people use this drug. There are three main types of consumption: inhalation use, oral ingestion, and topical application. These habits have changed drastically over the last few decades. In the past, you would find marijuana use in social settings among friends and family. Today's society is much different, with more people consuming it alone or at home. It's important to know how each method affects you before you make your decision on which way to take it, so here is a list of different ways to consume cannabis in 2021.
Vaping
This consumption method isn’t exactly new, but it has become extremely popular over the last few years. Dry herb vaporizers come in all shapes and sizes, and there are a variety of different types. Today’s vaporizers like https://magicvaporizers.co.uk/mighty-plus-vaporizer have an advanced design as well, which makes them perfect for everyday use. There are desktop vaporizers, which are very large and perfect for group use, however, they need to be plugged into a power source to operate. Then there are on-demand vaporizers, which use convection as a heating method, allowing you to consume from the same chamber multiple times on the go.
Dry herb vaporizers have become popular, not only because they allow users to consume on the go, but also since combustion isn’t used as a heating method, this makes them a much healthier choice.
Tinctures
Tinctures have become one of the most popular ways to consume marijuana for a variety of reasons, and are mainly used by the medical marijuana industry. Tinctures almost always come in a vial, not very big, and have a dropper attached to the lid. This is because to use a tincture, you need to place a few drops of marijuana concentrate under your tongue.
One of the reasons this consumption method has risen in popularity is because the dosage is very accurate, meaning you will experience almost the exact effects each time. It takes around 30 minutes for the effects to be felt and they can last up to 3 hours, depending on the strength of the marijuana, how much is used, and your tolerance level.
Edibles
Edibles have been around for a long time, and are on the list of iconic methods of consumption, along with joints and bongs. Whilst edibles have been very popular for many years, it is only recently, since marijuana was legalized, that it has become even more popular. Edibles are a great option for those who want to consume marijuana but don’t want to smoke or vape it. They can come in the form of candies, gummies, cookies, brownies, pastries, lollipops, and a lot more, meaning that there is an edible for a palate.
Some edibles have an onset of around 2 hours and depending on the concentration of THC, the quality, how often you consume, and whether you have eaten, the effects can last up to 8 hours. Those who suffer from ongoing pain find this method of consumption particularly helpful.
Dab Rigs
Dab rigs are another consumption method that has recently entered the market but has become very popular all the same. Upon seeing it for the first time you might think it’s a bong, and it is, except it is used quite differently. Marijuana concentrate is used instead of the flower and is placed on a nail before being heated up by a torch. Once it turns into vapor it is inhaled through the mouthpiece of the rig. This method has become popular because of the high amounts of THC that can be consumed in a sitting.
Bongs
Bongs have been considered the most iconic method of consumption, along with joints, and is the preferred method of consumption for many marijuana users. This is partly because it is so simple to use. A bowl needs to be filled with ground marijuana, then lit using a flame, and then inhaled through the mouthpiece after the smoke passes through the water in the bong which acts as a filtration system. Bongs are perfect for sharing with friends, and you can even find mini bongs on the market for those who smoke on the go.
(guest article)
