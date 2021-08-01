SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIF. – The County of Santa Clara Registrar of Voters (ROV) will be hosting Feedback Forums through the end of September on our local Voters Rights Act. These Feedback Forums are to allow voters and community members the opportunity to provide input and feedback on services and materials needed, foster civic engagement, and to get involved with voter participation in Santa Clara County. Santa Clara County residents are encouraged to attend any of the series of meetings to be held online from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. via Zoom. The meetings will be accessible in 10 different languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Japanese, Korean, Khmer, Vietnamese, Punjabi, and Hindi. For more information and links to upcoming Feedback Forums, go to www.sccvote.org/vra or email rov.media@rov.sccgov.org. The ROV office has created a tool kit that includes information relating to registering to vote, pre-registration for ages 16 and 17, information for voters formerly incarcerated, voters without a fixed residential address, and our Emergency Ballot Delivery Program. This tool kit was created to help our partners share our messages. We invite you to join us and let us know how our office can better assist you, the voter.
Feedback Forum Dates
Jul 27 English
Jul 29 Spanish
Aug 3 Chinese
Aug 10 Tagalog
Aug 17 Japanese
Aug 24 Korean
Aug 31 Khmer
Sep 7 Vietnamese
Sep 21 Punjabi
Sep 28 Hindi
“We value Santa Clara County voters’ feedback and hope to hear their thoughts on what are the important voter rights they want included in our local Voters Rights Act,” said Shannon Bushey, Registrar of Voters.
For more information, contact the Registrar of Voters’ Office at (408) 299-VOTE (8683) or toll-free at (866) 430-VOTE (8683), or visit www.sccvote.org.
