Cricket is an interesting game to watch with most international games televised so you don’t have to miss any live game highlights of your favorite matches. In cricket, there have been cases when cricketers have changed sides and played for two different international teams in their careers. Read on to find out more about these athletes.
Eoin Morgan
Eoin Morgan, the current T20 and ODI Captain of England, first played for his nation of origin, Ireland. He is the first of only two players in history to have scored an ODI century for two unique countries. Born in Dublin, the capital city of Ireland, Morgan began his Irish professional career in the U19 arrangement. He played for Ireland at U17 and U19 levels and also captained Ireland.
After playing 23 ODIs for Ireland, Morgan made the change to England in 2009. Truth be told, it was under Morgan's initiative that England encountered their proudest crossroads in history when they won the 2019 ODI World Cup. He is also the only player to have scored two centuries for two different nations. His ability as a batsman is shown in his exhibitions in the IPL. He is the one who drove the total change of England.
Jofra Archer
The furthest down the line to have played for two nations in cricket is the youthful sensation, Barbados born, Jofra Archer. Bowman was perhaps the most encouraging adolescent in the West Indies U19. Thus, after a back injury when Archer got back to top form, the WICB had totally disregarded him. It was then his mate Chris Jordan recommended Archer to Sussex. Bowman dazzled the selectors while playing in the BBL.
Ed Joyce
A gifted batsman, Edmund Joyce is the Irishman in the cutting edge era to have played for both Ireland and England. Joyce began his career in England as a county cricketer. In the wake of interest locally, he acquired a call-up to the national team in 2006. Until 2005, Joyce played for Ireland prior to being picked to play for England in the 2006/07 season. After he lost form in 2007 and was neglected by the selectors, he chose to move to Ireland.
Abdul Hafiz Kardar
Kardar is viewed as the father of Pakistan cricket. He was one of the three individuals to have played global cricket for both Pakistan and India. He was the main skipper of the Pakistan team. Preceding India's freedom, Kardar played for the Indian team. From that point onward, he played for Pakistan.
Luke Ronchi
Luke was born in New Zealand yet made his global debut for Australia in 2008. He worked through different levels prior to coming to the notice of Australian selectors. After a promising beginning to his Australian career, his form suffered and he was dropped from the team. In 2012, the player revealed his goal to move to New Zealand. He returned to his home country and qualified to play for New Zealand in 2013. He at that point wound up having an extraordinary career with New Zealand. In 2017, the player announced his retirement from the game.
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
One of India's most prominent captains. Pataudi played for Sussex and furthermore played for Oxford. Yet, he seriously injured his right eye in a car accident and it was expected that this would end his cricketing career but he actually went on to play for India.
Dirk Nannes
This cricketer has played for both Netherlands and Australia. Famous as a quick bowler, his consistency intrigued pundits. Nannes ended up being a helpful bowler in the IPL and T-20 matches.
Kepler Wessels
Wessels was born in South Africa yet played cricket first for Australia. In 1991, when politically-sanctioned racial segregation was eliminated from South Africa, Wessels was picked as the captain of the South African team. He additionally led them at the 1983 World Cup. In 1985, Kepler reported his retirement. Wessels took a try at numerous sports like swimming then, following medical attention for an injury, discovered that he had the inflammatory disease, nephritis. Wessels also played tennis at the U19 level but moved exclusively to Cricket.
Imran Tahir
While playing for Pakistan, Tahir was included in Pakistan's U-19 and A groups on certain tours. In any case, he neglected to make progress to the following stage and moved to South Africa in the wake of playing County Cricket in England. Since Pakistan was honoured for certain quality spinners, Tahir couldn't make it to the senior level. Because of the lack of value spinners in South Africa, Tahir immediately dazzled the selectors and made his International debut in 2011.
