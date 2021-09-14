Dating when you’re in your teens and 20s can be super fun and exciting. Plus, you’re working through different relationships to figure out what you want out of a partner, what you can do without, and what you want for the long run. As you begin and end relationships, you also learn something about yourself along the way, so you get the chance to re-establish what you want and need out of your significant other.
Once you hit your 30s, though, you might start feeling a little more pressure when it comes to finding “the one.” You’re getting older, and if you want to start a family, you might feel as though you are running out of time. By now, you know what you want, you may not be willing to settle, and you want things to happen more quickly.
Dating in your 30s isn’t always easy, but with the tips below, you might be able to boost your odds of successfully finding your perfect mate.
Be in the Present
When you’ve been dating for a long time, you are bound to have some memories of bad experiences and heart-shattering breakups. You might have experienced cheating, you might have been lied to or used, or you might have experienced other things that have caused you to lose trust and build an emotional wall.
While it’s important to learn lessons from the past, it’s also important to let it go. Just because someone hurt you in the past doesn’t mean that a new partner will do the same thing. Allow a new date to be who they are, let them know about your past, and start fresh so you can assess their actions with less judgment and more clarity.
Look for Love in the Right Places
Now that you’re older and have more experience, you know what you want to get out of a relationship. More than ever, you probably have a clearer idea of what you’re attracted to physically and emotionally. So, if you want to increase the odds of finding the right person, using a dating app that’s geared toward your needs is a good idea. For example, if you’re Asian and looking for someone who shares your culture, you can hop on an Asian dating site for singles.
Again, it’s all about taking what you learned from the past and using it to improve your present. So, if you know that you’re attracted to a particular type of person, the right dating app can help make it easier to find them. Here’s another example: you can use https://meetville.com/catalog/us/page/377-black to find black singles in your area, thus narrowing down your potential matches to those that better meet your expectations.
Don’t Rush Things
As mentioned above, when you’re in your 30s and hoping to find someone to marry, you might feel like you need to move quickly. But just because you’re a bit older doesn’t mean you should sacrifice getting to know someone really well before taking your relationship to the next level, whether that means moving in together or getting engaged.
Many couples make the mistake of moving too quickly. They might be so in love that they think it will all work out fine, but you need to spend a lot of time with someone, and experience their good and bad qualities, to really determine if you’re compatible for the long haul.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.