Not everyone has a footrest at their work or home office, but for those who do, it makes work-life just a little more comfortable and less painful. Sitting in one spot for hours on end is no walk in the park. Those long hours in front of our laptops take a toll.
If you feel discomfort in your lower body, are prone to fatigue, or have back pain during your workday, a footrest underneath your desk can make a noticeable and more comfortable difference.
Desk Footrests: Can They Relieve Pain?
Desk footrests allow people to switch positions as often as they like while keeping their weight distribution in check. The right desk footrest will also help maintain good posture. These footrests prevent your legs from dangling awkwardly in the air or taking too much pressure on your feet. This paves the way for better blood flow and circulation eliminating the risk of developing varicose veins and forming blood clots.
Our body is not equipped to stay in a single position for too long. A desk footrest can help our body make movements, however small, by facilitating movement in the legs.
The Benefits Of Using A Desk Footrest
Resting your feet on a footrest is a thousand times better than resting your feet on the floor. Using a desk footrest is an affordable long-term alternative, one that has a multitude of benefits to make it worth considering.
Improves Posture And Prevents Slouching
Sitting on an office chair for extended periods can have long-term effects on our bodies. Desk footrests, much like armrests, prevent you from slouching. This gives support to your lower back and hips all while ensuring you’ve got the right posture.
Slouching can negatively impact our posture and while postures can be improved through vigorous exercise, a footrest underneath our desks enables the same benefits with a lot less work.
A footrest encourages movements of the lower body, making it harder for people to remain stationary throughout their working hours and minimizes the risk of developing poor posture.
Increases Blood Circulation
Sitting down for hours at a time can dramatically impact the blood circulation in your lower body. Using a desk footrest also elevates our legs. This improves the flow and circulation of blood. As the footrest keeps your legs and feet in a neutral position, it eliminates the risks of developing circulatory issues and blood clots.
While we can’t really go on a roundabout in the office while working, we can certainly give our body some movement by using a footrest.
Provides Comfort
A footrest is designed with the comfort of our feet in mind. The more comfortable you are, the more you’re able to focus on the task at hand. By providing you with additional comfort, footrests increase our productivity levels.
It’s especially good for people who can’t sit in one place because of anxiety issues. By producing micro-movements in the ankles and legs, footrests can effectively address the stress and anxiety levels of an individual.
Eases Back Pain
Back pain is the bane of every worker's existence. A better posture is the key to reducing it.
Since footrests elevate your legs and allow you to sit back and relax, they can potentially reduce the pressure from your back and alleviate back pain problems.
Types Of Footrests
To identify the right desk footrest for you, we must first familiarize ourselves with the types of cushions available. This will allow you to make a more informed decision.
- Massaging footrests soothe aching and tired feet.
- Padded footrests support your feet and ankles.
- Portable footrests let you relax your tired legs wherever you go.
- Rocking footrests helps maintain active sitting and promotes blood circulation.
Are Memory Foam Footrests Pillows Reliable?
Looking for the right desk footrest for pain? Check out memory foam footrest pillows.
We know what you must be thinking, how exactly is a footrest pillow better than a solid footrest. Wouldn’t it slip and/or change shape over time?
The answer is no. A good desk footrest pillow is made from memory foam. While it is notorious for responding to body heat, it does not change shape. The footrest pillow is designed to be anti-slip. You’re looking at months of comfort if not years.
Conclusion
If you’re someone who spends a lot of time sitting on a chair at your workplace or well, just about anywhere, investing in a desk footrest is a wise decision.
Missing out on a desk footrest and all the benefits it comes with is not an option. Make this small but effective change to your work environment by getting a desk footrest.
