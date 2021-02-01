The saying, “If you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all” definitely does not ring true when it comes to the army patch. Patches come in all shapes, sizes and colors and stand for so many different things.
Read ahead for a short lesson on the differences between the many different Army patches there are.
Military Patch Collections
USA Military Medals (USAMM.com) is the internet’s largest online store for purchasing military patches. Each specific branch is represented on the site. You can also search by a specific unit, branch of service, or conflict.
To name a few, they offer:
- ACU Military Patches
- Multicam / OCP Patches
- Full Color Patches
- Military Tab Patches
- Infrared Patches
- Subdued Patches
- Army Oval Patches
- Morale Patches
- U.S. Army Patches
- U.S. Navy Patches
- U.S. Air Force Patches
- U.S. Marine Corps Patches
Each patch for each branch tells a different story. For example, the 3rd Marine Air Wing Subdued Patch is no longer worn on uniforms and is usually used to support a particular Marine Corps unit. They’re considered subdued because of the color. On the other hand, Blood Type Infrared patches were designed to be visible by night vision goggles for combat identification. These are not patches that just anyone can acquire. To be able to order it from the site, you have to show photo ID or proper documentation from a government office such as law enforcement or Civilian Government Contractors. The patches are also not allowed outside of the United States.
The 101st Airborne Division ACU patch is an embroidered shoulder sleeve insignia. These patches are typically used by major formations of the United States Army. Each formation has a unique patch and all soldiers are required to wear the patch of their designated headquarters (or formation) as part of their military uniforms. They are worn on the upper left shoulder even though they can also be placed on combat helmets. Any shoulder sleeve insignia that is placed on the upper right shoulder of the uniform means former wartime service. Combat patches are not to be worn on any new Army service uniform. They are replaced with a 2-inch metal replica that is worn on the right breast pocket. This is the official Combat Service identification badge.
There are some patches that are just for fun. One is the Secret Squirrel Multicam Patch. This patch can be worn in the field or out with friends for fun. The hook and loop backing makes this patch easy to attach to hats or jackets. This is considered a Morale patch. They’re not super serious and usually featured a well-known quote that everyone knows such as “Don’t Tread on Me”.
There’s also a Space Shuttle Door Gunner ACU Patch that is specifically reserved for the guy who knows or has done everything. Did something bizarre happen to you? Wow. That happened to him too and then something even more bizarre happened because of it. You know, he’s the one upper of the group. Rumor has it that it’s called the Space Shuttle Door Gunner because it’s the best job you can have in the military.
Of course, there are literally hundreds of thousands of patches out there for you to research and learn the history of. It’s very interesting and easy to fall into a rabbit hole! You could spend hours clicking through different patches and learning where they originated from and what they were initially for. It also explains which ones are still in use and which ones have been retired from the uniform and why. This site is perfect for ex-military and current military personnel looking to order or learn more about United States patches and other memorabilia.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.