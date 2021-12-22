We can all say it - stickers are still fun! Growing up changes your perspective on life and your values; however, some things just remain the same. That feeling of deep satisfaction and excitement when you get the chance to express yourself through an awesome sticker. That’s a feeling that never really goes away!
If you know this feeling as an adult, you’ve most likely adorned a genuine part of your daily life with a sticker - that being your car. The car somehow becomes the new canvas for self-expression in adulthood, and it’s an incredibly satisfying and fun medium to express who you are.
However, the other side of that reality is that it can be rather challenging whether you changed your mind about a sticker you placed on your vehicle or acquired a car with stickers you want to take off. They go on with an incredible amount of ease, but unfortunately, they always seem to give a little hassle coming off.
The good news is that this is normal! Don’t get too upset with yourself. Window stickers for cars are specifically designed to adhere to glass surfaces with incredible durability. If they were not designed this way, they wouldn’t really make incredible decorations as they’d just fall off quickly. While it may be frustrating, it is possible to learn how to remove stickers from glass, and here is everything you need to know about it! ]
The Old Razor Blade Trick
If you’ve ever tried to take a sticker off a glass surface in the past, you probably know about using a straight-edged razor blade. The smooth surface of the glass ensures that the thin, sharp edge of the razor blade won't run any risk of damaging the glass itself, so don’t be afraid of causing a scrape or a scratch.
That being said, there are a couple of things you should know about using this method!
First, practice safety first. To effectively use a razor blade to take off a sticker, you need a sharp, thin razor and one that you can lay flat on the surface of the glass. That means you will want to be extra careful with handling the razor. It’s easy to push too hard, lose your grip and accidentally cut yourself when using this method.
That’s why it’s a great idea to pair the razer blade with a degreaser. This works to help fight the adhesion of the sticker and keep you from using excessive force with the razor blade. To safely operate a razor, make sure you aren’t putting too much pressure on the blade. You should be applying just enough pressure to get the blade between the glass and the sticker - any more, and you run the risk of slipping and cutting yourself.
Hot Water and Soap
Another tried and true method to use is heat and the power of soap! Using hot water on stickers will help disrupt the sticker’s adhesive elements. This heat acts like an energy source that breaks the bonds that have fastened the sticker to the glass. However, it has to be pretty hot to work.
This can look like boiling a pot of water and being very careful to wear proper protective hand gear when applying it to the window. Another caution when using this method is ensuring that the outdoor temperature is not low!
Applying hot water to glass exposed to frigid temperatures, such as during the winter months, can cause damage. In addition, the sudden flex in temperature to the glass surface has been known to cause cracks - so be sure that the temperature change your glass will experience won’t be too extreme.
Once the hot water is applied, you should be able to see the sticker start to release from the window, grab a safe glass cloth and use the soap. Soap is a natural surfactant, meaning it helps lower the surface tension of substances. Apply the soap rigorously to the sticker, and it will help free it from the adhesive bonds it’s made with the glass.
When you are done, be sure to dry the area with a dry towel so you won’t leave nasty smears from the process. The glue from the sticker may take a few extra minutes of buffering to remove from the glass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.