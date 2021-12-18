If you have been exploring the cannabis edible space recently you may have realized, like many others, that there are a ton of products on the market now. The recent push toward the legalization of cannabis on a state-by-state and even national level has been the start of a national cannabis boom, and the results have included countless cannabis companies producing every form of cannabis edibles under the sun.
While there is a whole galaxy of cannabis food to get into, one of the most commonly confusing conundrums for new users is the comparison of hemp gummies vs cbd gummies, and what the biggest differences are. So to help you out in your research, we’ve gathered the main bullet points here of how hemp and CBD are different, and what that will mean for you when you go to buy some. Here are the biggest differences between hemp and CBD gummies.
What Are Hemp And CBD Gummies?
In short, hemp and CBD gummies are gummies that have been infused with either a CBD extract or a hemp spectrum extract. This extract can be obtained and incorporated in many different ways and potencies, each resulting in its own specific cannabinoid profile.
Hemp gummies are made with the extract from industrial hemp, which may result in a small THC content, which is capped at a maximum of 0.3% THC as part of The 2018 Farm Bill. CBD gummies may still be made from hemp extracts, but they have far less CBD than THC, and may even have none.
Where Does CBD Come From
CBD is the main cannabinoid present in industrial or agricultural hemp, and it has no psychoactive properties. It can also be sourced from conventional flower-grade cannabis, where it is present as the 2nd most prevalent cannabinoid behind THC. In some cases, ultra-low-THC cannabis flower is grown for the abundance of CBD that they produce, which can mean a greater “potency” of CBD.
Depending on where the CBD is obtained from will often determine if the CBD is merely extracted or if it has to be isolated. This can also be determined by the product that the CBD will eventually end up in. If the CBD is to be used in an isolate process, all other components end up being removed, so the source doesn’t matter as much. However, if agricultural hemp is used to obtain a broad spectrum or full-spectrum extract, there will be other cannabinoids present as well as other organic components like terpenes.
What Are The Biggest Differences Between Hemp & CBD?
Hemp gummies are frequently classified as containing a full-spectrum extract, which means they contain the full cannabinoid profile, terpenes, and flavors that were present in the plant when it was harvested. Nothing is removed or altered. However, as a condition of the 2018 Farm Bill, all industrial hemp must contain less than 0.3% THC overall to maintain its federally protected status. This means any hemp gummies will have a maximum THC content of 0.3% no matter what the other cannabinoid levels are.
CBD gummies are available in three different types and include full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate. Any hemp or CBD gummy manufacturer should maintain a current Certificate of Analysis of their products, showing the exact results from an independent testing lab.
Gummies containing a full-spectrum CBD extract may contain more than 0.3% THC if they are sourced from mature female cannabis flowers grown for high CBD and low THC. This is possible in areas that permit recreational sales since the THC content precludes the plants from inclusion under the protection of the Farm Bill.
CBD gummies that contain a broad-spectrum extract are most commonly made from hemp since the THC must be entirely removed. There will be all other organic compounds naturally found in cannabis, such as flavors, terpenes, and other cannabinoids like CBN, however, all THC is removed.
Gummies featuring a CBD isolate will not have any other organic components of the original plant left. All compounds other than CBD are stripped away, resulting in gummies that contain a chemically isolated version of CBD. This is often seen in high-dose CBD gummies, where other cannabinoids may become present at undesirable levels.
Which Gummy Is Right For You?
Depending on what your preferences are, and whether you want or can tolerate THC in your gummies, there are plenty of different options out there. If THC is not yet legal in your area, your options may end up being limited for you, however, if it is legal, be sure you are buying the hemp or CBD gummies that you want and need. You know yourself best, so deciding which is best for you in the end, may require some experimentation.
