In a world where everything is on fast-forward, including food, looking after your health becomes crucial. Living such busy lives, most people don’t have the time to enjoy a proper home-cooked meal in the company of their beloved ones, resorting to 15-minute lunch breaks that usually consist of a fast-food burger or a sandwich.
However, opting for healthier choices is the easiest way to respect your body and your health, and this is why we encourage people to harvest their own produce to make sure that they only eat 100% organic, non-GMO, and delicious ingredients.
If you’re missing the authentic taste of juicy tomatoes or the strong scent of fresh parsley, it’s high time you picked up your gardening tools and started growing those veggies yourself. It doesn’t take much time or space but we guarantee the results are incredible. Don’t just take our word for granted or what’s written in magazines and see for yourself how easy it is to look after your garden.
Pick the right ingredients
Keep in mind that each leafy green or vegetable requires different soil and watering conditions to thrive, so the most important thing is to always start with the right seeds. Depending on the climate and the type of soil in your garden, you may want to start with tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, cabbage, onions, and herbs.
Some fruits like watermelons require a lot of sunbathing to be juicy and sweet, as well as oranges and pomegranates, while others will need quite the opposite. There are plenty of stores that sell seeds to meet the requirements of all soils, so ask a professional gardener which ones you can grow in your backyard.
Use raised beds
Most expert gardeners agree that preparing the soil is the most important factor if you want your veggies to grow strong and delicious. Organic rich soil stimulates the growth, making the roots thicker. As a result, you will enjoy a rich crop and a productive growth above ground.
The fastest way to make sure your plants receive all necessary nutrients and minerals from this rich fertile soil is to create raised beds. This practice will ensure more efficient spacing by having more room to grow plants and less space for paths.
Raised beds will also save you time in the long term because planting in high beds is more convenient and efficient than regular planting. On average, you will need about 28 hours of gardening to harvest up to 2,000 pounds of fresh veggies.
Consider climbing plants
If you don't have too much space in your backyard but want to grow as many veggies as possible, growing climbing plants is the right solution.
Vertical growth will not only save you space but also time, as these crops are easier to look after. Certain products like tomatoes, peas, cucumbers, melons, squash or pole beans can be supported by cages, fences or stakes, while you can use the free space under to harvest lettuce, onions, herbs, peppers, and more.
Water properly
Your vegetables need water to grow but so do diseases and pathogens in the soil. To avoid creating a good environment for these diseases to thrive, you should opt for watering methods that limit moisture on the plant’s foliage, such as drip irrigation and soaker hoses.
If you prefer watering your plants by hand, you need to aim for the roots only and prevent watering the leaves as well.
Cast away pests
Insects and small animals are the most common pests that can ruin your garden and destroy your crops. From worms to ants, mites, bugs, and even small animals, many living beings can feed on your crops and destroy your work in just a matter of days.
However, using pesticides is not always the healthiest choice, especially if you want to keep your veggie garden organic. You can try alternative solutions such as organic pest repellants made with essential oils and natural ingredients like peppermint and pepper. They might take longer to work but won’t harm your produce or affect their taste.
Setting traps is another method that can help you get rid of pests once and for all. And, if you’re looking for a chipmunk trap that won’t harm the animal, all you have to do is search the web.
(sponsored post)
