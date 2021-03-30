Cricket fever grips all the ages equally from taking part in gully cricket, hitting sixes, and aiming to touch the sky, children’s dream to become future cricket stars. There are many famous cricketers but few of them are famous for their sixes like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers who is famous for his massive sixes in IPL, MS Dhoni for his helicopter shots, whose Chennai Super Kings side are fourth-favourites to lift the title in the latest IPL betting.
Kevin Pietersen IPL legend, coach Darren Lehmann and current South Africa stars Dwaine Pretorius and Reeza Hendricks has also shared a secret to hitting the big six:
1. Focus on ' how others play '
Kevin Petersen said " They focus on how fashionable gamers are hitting the ball additional than ever and the meticulous practice regimes that go into creating cricketing magic. In a recent interview, Pietersen stated, “You only have to have a look at a guy like Hardik Pandya from India. He is fairly muscly, but he’s not a Kieron Pollard or Chris Gayle. Hitting sixes regularly – it’s timing-based”.
2. Balance
IPL top six-hitter Chris Gayle told the reporters after a training session. “The main thing is balance. You have to have a good balance to be able to hit a lot of sixes. I put special emphasis. On my balance. You have to realise that's bowler aren't always going to make it easy for you, you have to create the sixes, so you have to make sure you do it as well, so you have to be mentally prepared as well.”
3. Believe in yourself
Once in an event, A curious fan from the audience asked MS Dhoni "Sir Aap itne Lambe-Lambe six Kaise Marte Hain (Sir, how do you hit such long six ?) " But instead of giving a straightforward answer, the World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni came up with a smile on his face " Jaise hi bowler ball daale aakh band Karo, Bhagwan ka Name lo, bat upper Karo or maar do (whenever bowler throw the ball, close your eyes, remember the God, raise bat and hit it ) "
4. Psychological factor
Yuvraj shared the fair controversies of his career for ‘the six balls six sixes’, Yuvraj said "when I had a little fight between the match with English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff. So the umpire interrupted us but I was very pumped after the argument, I don’t know how did I manage to smash the 4th six, but I did it even I don’t remember scoring a boundary in that region but I had decided that I have to send every ball out of the park now, the day was mine." Yuvraj said.
What’s your call on hitting sixes?
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.