Australia is an attractive country both for tourists and international students. In 2019, around 40 Australian universities were included in the top list of the best places to be for higher education. Passion and innovative approach to improving student learning have been acknowledged Australia wide. Great higher education is essential to the economic future so the activities of each university are carefully monitored by a special organization called the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency. Such control is very helpful because today Australia is one of the most attractive countries for all students. According to statistics, the number of foreigners in universities reached 30% - 35%.
So why study in Australia? There are a variety of reasons why you should consider studying in Australia. Let’s check a guide for international students!
Top Tips for Studying in Australia
If you wonder how to study for free or at a discount, here are some top tips to follow. Let’s start with university scholarships. Almost every Australian university offers a number of scholarship programs that cover the costs of undergraduate and graduate programs.
For example, the Monash and Australia National universities give scholarships to foreign students on the basic indicator such as:
- Successfully finished school;
- Excellent knowledge of English, confirmed by the results of language tests;
- Other successful academic credentials, depending on the course you choose.
The average size of scholarships is usually between $3,000 and $9,000 per year. This amount can cover nearly 40% of the total studying costs. Most often, such financial assistance is used for a period of 1 year. In order to continue to study at a discount, the student needs to re-apply for a scholarship. However, there are no guarantees that the university will be supportive in the same way as previously.
Other Benefits
You can study for a master's degree or doctoral studies for free with the help of an academic scholarship from the government of the country. The state program offers finance for international students.
The program does not limit applicants in choosing a specialty, university or research topic. Any citizen who has received a letter of admission from an accredited Australian university can participate in the competition. Award of the scholarship is held on a competitive basis and applicants compete with each other in the same categories:
- Academic success,
- Academic credentials,
- Knowledge of English, etc.
The main benefit of such programs is that the Australian government may fully cover all costs, starting from the transportation expenses to medical insurance during the stay.
Australia Culture and Educational Features
For foreigners, there are two obstacles to higher education in Australia: the mismatch of the secondary education system, enrollment requires completed secondary education for a period of 12 years. The second factor is the insufficient level of writing, communication, and listening skills in English. If you wonder can someone write my paper cheap - which is very important when you need to work and study properly at the same time - you can find online agencies to help you cope with the tasks. Therefore, you can easily do the math, calculus, algebra, homework, assignment, and statistics, and still have plenty of time to get used to the Australian culture.
There are foundation introductory programs for foreigners. The duration of this program depends on the initial level of the applicant. It consists not only of improving communication and writing skills in English, but it also includes several specialized subjects in the specialty chosen by the applicant where you can learn the cultural aspects of living in another country. At the end of the foundation program, all its participants are guaranteed to be enrolled in a higher educational institution. Student reviews indicate that after passing the training program, studying does not look that hard.
International students have the opportunity to study 4 or 5 years to get a bachelor's degree in two areas at once, for example, business and law, psychology and personnel management. In addition to this, they have the opportunity to work up to 20 hours a week, get assistance in subsequent employment, and enjoy picturesque cities of Australia.
Final Thoughts
A very common question in the mind of every student looking for their overseas study destination is why study in Australia? In addition to the opportunity to see truly unique representatives of the animal and plant world, view the azure coast and find out what real waves are for surfing, studying in Australia will give you the most comfortable stay in a country with a really high standard of living. Among all the cities of the world that attract youth, Australia is the most comfortable and reliable country. Education in Australia and studying are the best options as you can get high-quality programs and real opportunity to find a dream job.
(sponsored post)
