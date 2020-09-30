Over 15 million people trade financial instruments online. In India, this segment is booming. Remote technologies allow us to access colossal world markets. This convenient system was preceded by pit trading. Today, it is a remnant of the past. While you can still find floor brokers in some countries, they are going extinct. Here is why.
Today, most futures are traded on ICE or the Intercontinental Exchange. This U.S.-based company owns a dozen exchanges for financial and commodity markets. In 2012, it switched to all-electronic trading. After 142 years of shouts and hand signals, floor-based trading ceased to exist.
The Demise of Floor Brokerage
Stock exchange veterans may say that pit trading is the most efficient way to get the best prices. However, this is not always true. Electronic trading has brought a few undeniable benefits, including lower brokerage commissions. You may feel nostalgic about the old-school ways of work, but it is vital to keep up with the times.
Retail traders working online do not need human intermediaries, and they only pay to their brokerage firm. Additionally, electronic transactions are much faster. Any futures trader who tries the format is unlikely to be dissatisfied. The times when the best prices were secured on the floor of the exchange are gone.
Pit Trading
This scheme was used in the past. Before the advent of trading software, every operation included multiple steps. For example, when a client wanted to place an order, the following happened.
- The client called their broker and asked them to place the order.
- The broker called the order clerk down on the floor.
- The clerk passed the request on to the floor broker.
- The floor broker executed the order and informed the clerk.
- The clerk passed this information on to the broker.
- The broker provided confirmation and informed the client.
As you can see, pit trading was a real hassle. Even though it took a few minutes, the scheme looks laborious and outdated. Present-day traders are lucky to be armed with state-of-the-art virtual platforms.
Pros and Cons
In the past, you couldn’t do without a floor broker. This professional was able to get you the best price on orders. At least, that’s what they claimed. They allowed clients to buy low and sell high.
Additionally, there was this special experience of communicating with a person on the floor of the exchange. Brokers were always in the midst of bustling activity. As a client, you could feel the pulse of trading.
Still, not all brokers were conscientious enough. Examples of poor execution were common. Sometimes, brokers chose to benefit at the expense of their clients.
Electronic Trading
Modern technology is a true blessing. What used to take a while is now completed in seconds. In addition, brokers charge lower commissions on internet-based trades. Unsurprisingly, floor traders can today only be seen in old movies.
State-of-the-art technology allows anyone to trade on the global markets. Through a trading broker in India, one may buy and sell currencies, stocks, derivatives, and more. Millions of people access financial markets through platforms and apps. With a live trading account from Forextime, residents of India can pursue a career in finance from home.
Of course, e-trading has its own flaws. In 2010, electronic trading systems caused the spectacular 'flash crash.' The system failed to cope with high-frequency trades, and the market saw a 1,000-point Dow plunge. Even today, skeptics believe traders can manipulate the prices more than their predecessors.
The spread of day trading was an important consequence of the e-boom. Offline, this style is almost unfathomable. On the other hand, those who prefer long-term positions may see little difference between pit trading and e-trading. The latter entails lower commissions. However, if you knew the right people on the floor, you could secure a high profit that compensated for their fees.
Conclusion: Technology Wins
Floor traders are still found on a few exchanges around the world (for example, the London Metal Exchange). Still, nobody can deny the convenience of electronic trading. Platforms give opportunities for exchange consolidation, as well as economies of scale.
Floor traders have created commodity markets. However, times have changed. Market participants gain multiple benefits when they trade online. This also makes oversight easier.
(guest article)
