Egypt – the land of endless dreams, of rich history and of such beauty that you would never get enough of it, can gift you a holiday that is unlike anything that has ever been seen before. A tour to Egypt will enable the tourists to enjoy some of the best attractions, and this tour can come in either singular or group Egypt Tour Packages. Most of the travel companies offer extensive tours to this country that will be following their taste and their style, and packages also include the wondrous Egypt Nile Cruises which is just tremendously breath-taking.
You would be able to travel to some of the astounding places in Egypt which would include the Pyramids, of course, Egyptian Museums, the capital city Cairo, and so on. The following section would include some of the packages that you can opt for when you are off for a vacation.
Egypt Tour Packages
Let us now have a look at some of these tours that you easily opt-in for making this the time of your lives.
- Classic Egypt Tours
This would be one of the Classic Egypt Tour Packages that will give the tourists experience and an opportunity to experience the rich history and its famous attractions. You would be able to enjoy guided Pyramid tours, visits to some of the historical sites including Luxor Temple, Karnak Temple, Hatshepsut Temple, Egypt Nile cruises and even a visit to the Valley of the Kings. You would also get to visit some of the ancient Greek, Egyptian and Roman monuments that make Egypt what it is today.
- Beaten Track Egyptian Tours
This tour is meant to cramp your muscles and get off your comfort zone and enjoy this rich country full of excitement and history. You would get to visit some of the various temples in the country including the Philae Temple, monuments that graced the Roman and the ancient Greek civilizations with all their glory. Plus, you can even visit the Holy Family Journey starting from Palestine to Egypt. This is one of the Egypt Tour Packages that you just cannot let go of. You can even take part in some of the off-beat desert trips thereby giving you a sense of adventure for your trip.
- Halal Tours
There are tour packages available that are designed with keeping in mind the specific religious sentiments that are followed by specific travel groups. Halal Tours are mainly designed for Muslims and the packages are designed in a way that they would be able to enjoy this country very much. You would be able to enjoy the beauties of the capital city Cairo and even Alexandria, plus you can enjoy Egypt Nile cruises with delicacies as per your considerations. Even your hotels will have proper facilities with regards to this, and you would be able to visit some of the famous mosques including Mosque of Muhammad Ali, Abu Haggag Mosque, Al Ashraf Mosque, and even Abu Al-Abbas Al-Mursi Mosque to name a few.
- Adventure Egyptian Tours
If you want your trip to be a cultural adventure, then you can opt-in for this kind of tour. Tourists would be able to enjoy the vast oasis of the arid Sahara Desert and have the time of their lives. You can witness the never-ending desert expanses and bask in the stillness of this world as you immerse yourself into the Great Sand Sea in these safari tours. You can explore the untold mysteries of the Siwa Oasis, which is considered to be a paradise. While you are at it, you can even visit Old Cairo as well.
- Spiritual Tours
You can even visit the country to experience spirituality and even meditation tours of Egypt that are mainly considered to be quite peaceful. These packages can be personalized as per your requirements. You would be able to experience Yoga in front of the Nile River. The Egyptian Yoga is something that you can experience in its fullness and essentially discover yourself in a novel way possible.
Conclusion
The Land of the Pharaohs is something that you can never satiate you, this place always gives you the sense that you need to see and experience a lot more. These packages mentioned above just amplifies this experience exponentially and it is worth it.
