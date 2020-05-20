Online gambling continues to grow in popularity. Each year, more and more Indians turn to online casinos for their entertainment fix. While gambling online is illegal in the country, it's still an industry worth $60 billion a year. With more Indians gambling, it makes sense to know some crucial strategies to get started at your preferred casino. Here are some essential tips to keep in mind:
Stay away from the slots
Sure, slot games are flashy, come with thrilling features - and boast some of the highest prizes. But they are also the casino money makers. These games put you at a serious disadvantage compared to table games. It's all about the house edge, which can be as high as 7% for many of the slots out there. With optimal strategy, blackjack has a house edge as low as 1%. If you do want to play slots, make sure you choose games with a high RTP.
Establish a money management strategy
Having a solid gambling budget achieves two things. One: you are sticking to a spending limit, meaning you are not gambling what you can't afford. And two: If your luck is in, you can replenish your balance and save some money to withdraw. This means you can not only stay in the game longer, but you can also enjoy the fruits of your play sessions. First, decide how much you can afford to play in your monthly budget. Then all you have to do is stick to this limit - anything won over this amount should be withdrawn straight away.
Try to claim a welcome bonus
Want a little extra cash to play? Bonuses can be a fantastic way to quickly get more playing funds. You can use this bonus to play more games - and in some cases, you can even withdraw it. Keep in mind that bonuses do come with restrictions and wagering requirements. There are many websites where you can find the latest bonuses and remember, always read the T&C’s of each bonus before committing. If you do want to withdraw the bonus, then you will need to complete any wagering first.
Never chase your losses
Eventually, you may suffer a losing streak. And these are always hard to deal with - you just want to get that money back. However, if you are on a run of bad luck, it's better to just stop. You may end up spending far more than you plan. If you ever get sad or angry with gambling, it may be time to seek some form of help.
(guest post)
