After over four years in the making, Euro 2020 is due to get underway on 11th June and football players, pundits and fans across the world are looking forward to the continent’s greatest players going head-to-head in a battle to see which nation is Europe’s best. Goals are the most important part of football and also the most exciting thing about the sport, so players from Turkey and Italy will be desperate to bag the opener in the first fixture of the tournament.
The best players always come up clutch when the major tournaments arrive and FC Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann finished top scorer in the 2016 event, but with the striker out of form since his move to the Catalan giants, he’s a lofty 20/1 to retain his title. In this article I’ll rate the most likely players to finish top scorer at Euro 2020.
Harry Kane
The #1 choice England striker Harry Kane is favourite to be top goal scorer at Euro 2020. Kane’s goal scoring exploits have become synonymous with Spurs and England fans alike since the captain of both club and country have grown used to seeing the forward’s name on the scoresheet weekly.
Kane won the Golden Boot at the last major international tournament, the 2018 World Cup, and it’s arguable that the 6/1 price bookies are currently offering for him to finish with the most strikes at Euro 2020 is too generous given that his form has maintained and he has grown in experience over the last two years.
Crucially in any goal scoring contest, Kane is the designated penalty taker for the Three Lions and for the first time in the competition’s history, video assistants will be on duty for every game so it’s likely more penalties may be awarded as there will be more scrutiny on challenges in the penalty area.
At 6’2’’, Kane is the focal point of most England attacks and he’s already amassed an impressive 34 international goals to his name, and the 27-year-old looks on the right track to break Wayne Rooney’s 53 goal haul to become England’s all-time leading scorer over the next few years.
There is no player at Euro 2020 with more experience of playing and scoring at Wembley Stadium than Harry Kane, as Spurs deputised there when their incredible Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was being built, and with the final being held at the venue, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kane bag the winner in the tournament’s last game.
Kylian Mbappe
Mbappe is the face of French football and he will soon replace Ronaldo and Messi as the next elite force in soccer.
The 22-year-old PSG striker is already among the best in the world and he’ll soon gain recognition as the Best FIFA Men’s Player. Mbappe has an array of career defining achievements on his CV already, including becoming his country’s youngest ever World Cup goal scorer in the 2018 tournament. Born for the big time, Mbappe rises to the occasion and not only bagged in the final itself but has since gone on to score a hat-trick against Messi’s FC Barcelona.
Mbappe is lightening quick and has the composure of a seasoned veteran, a scary combination for opposing defenders. The youngster’s ascent to the top has been so dramatic that he was not even considered for the French squad at the last Euros tournament, but at this event he’s among the favourites to finish top scorer and be named player of the tournament.
Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski, the reigning Best FIFA Men’s Player, has been exactly that over the past 12 months – the best player on the planet. The Bayern Munich striker has always been a perennial goal scorer, but he has surpassed even his lofty standards over the last few years and is averaging more than one goal per game since the start of the 2019 campaign. This season has been particularly clinical for Bayern’s number 9 as Lewandowski has already secured his best Bundesliga goal return in a campaign and has managed it in his fewest ever games (36 goals in 26 games).
Such unprecedented scoring isn’t confined to the Bundesliga either, Lewandowski is also producing on a national scale. With Poland, ‘The Body’ isn’t blessed with teammates as technically gifted as those he’s surrounded by at club level but the FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball winner has still found a way to make the best use of his skills and ensure Poland attack with potency.
Romelu Lukaku
Manchester United fans will be wondering whether this is the same striker who fumbled at chances at Old Trafford and the answer is yes! Lukaku has rediscovered his goal scoring form since his 2019 move to Inter Milan.
With a heady 27 goals to his name this season, Lukaku has learned to overcome tricky Italian defences and is primed to deliver on the international stage.
The 6’3’’ towering striker has always produced his best football when representing Belgium and that will encourage the fans. With a staggering 37 goals in his last 35 appearances for the Red Devils, Lukaku has the best form in international football and will relish the chance to add to the record he already holds as the nation’s all-time top scorer.
Cristiano Ronaldo
What hasn’t already been said about this man? Arguably the greatest player to ever live, Ronaldo is an icon and has won silverware at club and country level, dominating the sport for well over a decade.
Now aged 36, age doesn’t seem to bother the supreme athlete and when most would be considering retirement, Manchester United and PSG are set to battle it out to sign the Juventus superstar in the summer.
At 10/1 to finish top scorer in Euro 2020, bookies are scared that Ronaldo will shine at the biggest stage again much like he did at Euro 2016 when he guided Portugal to the trophy. Looking to become back-to-back winners of the Euros, Ronaldo could cement his legacy as the GOAT with the addition of another international triumph.
