Hair transplantation is carried out by taking hair follicles from an individual's skin and implanting them on some other body part where no hairs or thin hairs are present, referred to as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE). It makes the hair look thicker in the new area. FUE was a technique that was developed to replace Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) technique. This technique involves taking follicles and Andre’s skin piece or scalp and then transplanting it to the targeted area. But FUT leaves a scar on skin and gives a "Hair plug" look to individuals. A balding individual or individual with thin hair serves as the best candidate for FUE hair transplantation if he has some strands for transplantation.
Procedure
The procedure for FUE hair transplant is described below;
- Firstly, the hairs in the area from where follicles will be removed, and the areas surrounding the transplant area will be shaved down by the surgeon.
- The next follicle from the skin will be removed by a micro-punch tool.
- To insert extracted follicles, the surgeon will use sharp tools such as a needle and make a series of tiny incisions.
- Follicles will be inserted into the area where incisions will be made.
- For recovery from surgery, the area will be cleaned and bandaged by the surgeon.
Targeted Areas
Most Commonly, FEU hair transplantation is carried out on the scalp. It can carry it out on other parts of the body where thin hairs or no hairs are present. It can be carried out on legs, arms as well as genitals.
Safety
It is a safe procedure with minor side effects such as tiny scars on places from where follicles are extracted. In rare cases, the death of tissues or infection can occur in areas where surgery is carried out. After treatment, the individual may experience minor side-effects that vanish after some days of treatment. These side effects include bruising, swelling, and sensitivity.
Cost Of FUE Hair Transplant
FUE Hair transplantation costs almost $15000 per session. As it is a multiple-session procedure, the process’s total cost is about $50,000 or more. The total cost of the FUE procedure depends on many factors such as;
- The quantity of hair has been extracted and transplanted.
- The availability of surgeons in the area for carrying out transplantation
- The frequency of FUE hair transplantation carried out by surgeons.
- And the experience and demand that surgeon has
Working Of FUE hair transplant
With age, there is a shortening of the three-phase cycle of re-growth and hair growth until a time comes when no more hair regrows from follicles. This process differs from person to person. Some individuals start getting bald when they are in their 20s rather than another bald later in their life. When FUE hair transplantation is carried out, hairs are restored by old follicles being replaced with new follicles that still can grow inches.
Convenience
FUE is carried out in multiple sessions, each of 2 to 4 hours in length for several days. In some cases, the mega session of surgery may last up to 12 hours a day. It is an outpatient procedure; therefore, a patient can go home after each session. It is advisable not to put water on the area or do any exercise for over a week during the sessions. After the transplant, blood vessels will nourish follicles, and hair growth starts in the area that was balding or where hairs were thin.
Effectiveness of FUE
Within three to four months, hair began to grow back from the area where new hairs were transplanted. An individual can expect about 80% of hairs to regrow.
