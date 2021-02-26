Planning a pregnancy may require a change in lifestyle habits, such as daily exercise and maintaining a healthy diet. You also need to make sure that you have enough sources of vitamins to ensure your health and your baby's.
Why do you need prenatal vitamins?
Taking daily prenatal vitamins can benefit you and your baby. Check out the list below:
Manage nutrient deficiency
To support your body's daily needs, especially during pregnancy, you may need vitamin supplementation, especially when your diet lacks the necessary micronutrients.
In addition to this, nausea and vomiting, which are common pregnancy symptoms, may impact your eating habits and prevent you from getting the right amount of nutrients.
Reduce pregnancy symptoms such as nausea
The research revealed that vitamin B6 significantly improves pregnancy-induced nausea. Women who take at least ten micrograms of Vitamin B6 several weeks before pregnancy have less morning sickness in the first trimester.
Prevent congenital disabilities
Folic acid or Vitamin B9 is the most studied and proven micronutrient that prevents congenital disabilities in the brain and spinal cord. Furthermore, it also prevents congenital heart defects in the developing fetus.
Prevent preterm birth
A healthy womb and placenta are essential in preventing preterm deliveries. Vitamin B12 has been linked to lowering the risk of prematurity and low birth weight babies because of its direct effect on the development of the placenta and the fetus.
What prenatal vitamins do you need?
Folic Acid
Folic acid plays a significant role in the development of your baby's brain and spinal cord. Deficiency in folic acid may lead to neural tube defects (NTDs). Baby's with NTDs have a poor overall survival rate.
Folic acid intake prenatally is critical to prevent neural tube defects. Before a planned pregnancy, you may take 400 mcg of Folic Acid once daily for three consecutive months.
Iron
Another essential nutrient is iron, which supports the placenta and the baby. The delivery of oxygen to these two is necessary for average growth and development. Iron deficiency may lead to anemia and inadequate oxygen affecting your baby's growth.
Other micronutrients
The other prenatal vitamins to consider are vitamin D and calcium. These support the development of your baby's bones. Supplementation with Vitamin C, A, E, thiamine, riboflavin in adequate amounts may also improve your baby's health.
When to take prenatal vitamins?
As you plan out your pregnancy, there are specific prenatal vitamins that you must take before conception. As mentioned above, the most crucial micronutrient is folic acid.
To ensure that you have enough folic acid stores, you need to take this vitamin for at least three months before conceiving your child.
How about the other nutrients? There is no specific timeline for other prenatal vitamins. You can buy over-the-counter multivitamins. Just make sure that you have consulted your obstetrician to guide you on how andwhen to start taking prenatal vitamins.
Do prenatal vitamins have side effects?
Some prenatal vitamins may have side effects. During pregnancy, they may worsen morning sickness. Thankfully, other multivitamins can be tolerated apart from a solid tablet, such as chewable or liquid vitamins.
Iron can also lead to constipation. This complication can be prevented or managed by eating a meal rich in fiber and hydrating well. Your doctor may recommend stool softeners if the constipation is not improved by conservative management.
Bottom line
Prenatal vitamins are essential for you and your baby. It helps you store enough nutrients as you prepare for your pregnancy.
Ensure that you have a healthy diet and adequate supplementation with folic acid and iron before planning to conceive. Consult your obstetrician to help you in the process.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.