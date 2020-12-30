Owning a business is a dream for many in India, as it allows you to be your own boss and also offers plenty of opportunity to build wealth. However, running a business can sometimes get a little challenging, especially during lean seasons or when a national or even global crisis is in swing, like the current pandemic. In such situations, businesses might need the right funding at the right time to maintain a positive cash flow and stay afloat.
However, most small and medium scale businesses face trouble while securing funds when they need it the most. Often, a lack of collateral compels them to shy away from approaching a financial institution for a loan. But the good news is that, it is not always necessary to pledge any asset these days to get a loan. You can opt for unsecured business loans easily if you do not have collateral.
Read on to know more about it.
What Is an Unsecured Business Loan?
Essentially, an unsecured business loan is a financial instrument through which an individual (sole proprietor), LLP, or Pvt. Ltd. company can borrow a certain amount of money from the lender, without having to pledge an asset or put forward any collateral.
While most traditional loans in India are secured loans, meaning that you have to pledge an asset to get the loan, the unique advantage of an unsecured business loan lies in the fact that your application will be vetted and the money disbursed only based on your eligibility.
Most unsecured business loans in India offer a significant loan amount depending on the business’s prospects and the owner’s eligibility, and they come with easy repayment plans and competitive rates of interest too.
Unsecured business loans are particularly advantageous for their short application and approval processes, as the lender does not need to waste time on assessing the value of any collateral.
Things to Keep in Mind
Now that you know what an unsecured business loan is, here are the most important aspects you need to keep in mind before applying for one:
1. Your Credit Score
Having a healthy credit score is crucial. Since this is an unsecured business loan and you are not required to put forward any asset, one of the primary criteria a financial institution will use to measure your eligibility is your credit score.
In simple terms, your credit score is a numerical value that is assigned to you by the credit rating agency, based on four main factors, which are:
- The total amount of credit you have taken in the past
- The total number of times you have accessed your credit in the past
- The total number of timely payments you have made
- The total number of missed payments
Based on these four factors, you are assigned a score on a scale of 900, and generally, it has been observed that in order to get approved for an unsecured business loan, you need to have a score of 750 or above.
2. Close All Your Existing Loans
When you are running your own business, it is only understandable that there might be times wherein you will have multiple loans on-going at the same time, whether they are under your own name or that of your business. But, when you are considering availing an unsecured business loan to expand your business, it is always advisable to close all the existing loans and then only apply for a new one.
The reason behind this is simple; in India, a common rule of thumb followed by most lenders is that the total EMI amount a borrower is liable to pay every month should not exceed 50% of their net monthly income.
Whenever you apply for a loan, the lender will access your credit history, and thus, they will be well aware of the fact that you have other loans on-going at the same time, and as per the above rule of thumb, if the total EMI amount payable after the new loan is approved exceeds 50% of your net monthly income, chances are that your application will be rejected.
3. Do Not Apply With Multiple Lenders
Another thing you need to keep in mind while applying for an unsecured business loan is to never apply with multiple lenders at the same time.
As mentioned above, whenever you apply for a loan, the lender requests your credit history from credit rating agencies. Every time such a request is made by a lender, the credit rating agency treats this as a hard inquiry and your credit score gets reduced by a few points.
Now, if you repeat this action enough number of times, not only will your credit score fall below recovery, but lenders will also become wary of you as a risky borrower, thus decreasing your chances of getting an unsecured business loan.
4. Accurate Projections and Forecasts
Since an unsecured business loan is mainly availed with the intention of expanding your business operations, in order to get your loan application approved, you will need to present accurate projections and forecasts for your business to the lender.
As a business owner, it is easy to get biased when crafting your business projections and become too optimistic of the future. However, you need to remember that this document will be used by the lender as a yardstick to predict and understand your ability of paying back the loan, and thus, you need to make sure that both of these align.
By establishing a balance, where the projections and forecasts are modest and you also clearly understand your repayment capabilities, you will enable the lender to easily process your application and disburse the loan amount you require.
To conclude
If used correctly, an unsecured business loan can prove to be an absolute game changer for your business. Not only will you get access to a significant loan amount, but you will also have the option of easy repayment and enjoy competitive rates of interest.
Now that you are aware of everything you need to know about an unsecured business loan in India, go ahead and apply for one, from a lender of your choice today. All the best!
(guest post)
